Is Kellie Bright leaving EastEnders? Here’s all we know

With Linda Carter drinking herself into oblivion, fans are worrying that she’s about to exit. But, is Kellie Bright leaving the BBC soap, EastEnders?

With Carter funeral scenes being filmed, and with Linda struggling to stay away from the alcohol, fans are concerned.

Here’s everything we know about a potential exit for Kellie Bright as Linda Carter.

Linda can’t stay away from the drink (Credit: BBC)

Linda’s alcoholism

It’s fair to say that it’s been quite the difficult year for Linda, with Dean finally admitting to the rape and with Linda herself confessing to Keanu’s murder.

And, now, she’s just found out that her family was built up on a lie. Her dad was actually having an affair with another man for years when she believed him to be happily married to Elaine growing up.

Constantly hitting the bottle in a bid to drown her sorrows, Linda’s alcoholism is becoming rather dangerous. But, will it finish her off?

Who dies? (Credit: BBC)

Carter funeral

Recent reports of a Carter funeral sparked huge worry for fans, with Linda’s children Nancy and Lee appearing in the scenes being filmed.

Nods of pink were also seen in a series of Carter funeral pictures released by The Sun, with Nancy even wearing flamingo earrings.

Whilst this is a huge clue that Linda’s time could almost be up, there could be another explanation… With it coming up to Christmas, these scenes could be the soap’s take on the Christmas Carol, giving Linda a glimpse into her future if she continues to drink like she has been doing…

However, with scripts from the soap also being found on a train and hinting towards a Christmas death in Walford, it all remains to be seen…

Kellie’s pottery didn’t go unnoticed (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders: Kellie Bright ‘clue’

On social media the other month, after the Carter funeral photos were released, Kellie Bright took to Instagram and shared a photo of some pottery she’d made during a class.

Inside of a clay bowl, the words ‘The End’ were printed. But, what does this mean? Was this a subtle way of Kellie telling us her time as Linda Carter has come to an end? Had she just finished filming her final ever scenes as Linda?

Karma? (Credit: BBC)

A poetic ending?

How poetic would it be for Linda to die exactly one year after she stabbed Keanu with that meat thermometer?

Albeit she was trying to save Sharon’s life at the time, but could this all result in some form of karma one year later? In this case, karma is definitely not a relaxing thought…

EastEnders usually airs Monday to Thursday at 7.30pm on BBC One.

