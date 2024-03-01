Is EastEnders on tonight? Soap to air a double bill that sees Stacey make a big confession

There’s been soap schedule chaos all week, so is EastEnders on tonight? Yes! Although it doesn’t usually air on a Friday, tonight (March 1) there is a double bill to catch us up with the week.

Early release fans will have already seen these episodes on iPlayer. However, BBC One devotees will have had to wait until now to get up to speed on the action. So here’s what’s coming up.

Has Stacey made a big mistake? (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders is on tonight

Kicking off at 7.30pm, with a second episode at 8pm, we pick up with the fallout from Nish calling the police and reporting Stacey Slater for his attack. She’s carted off to the station and questioned as The Six panic over what she might say (or at least the remaining three plus Johnny Carter do!).

As things get more tense, Stacey ends up alone with Jack again. And fumbling over her words, she makes a big confession about the night of Nish’s attack. What will Jack do with the information?

Is Stacey going down? Or can her on-off lover save her skin again?

Dean has a sinister plan in mind (Credit: BBC)

Also tonight in EastEnders

Jade desperately tries to muster up the courage to tell Dean she is leaving for Pakistan with Shabnam. Jean sees her upset and talks her through it.

As Jean offers to go with Jade to speak to Dean, the news is finally broken – and he does not react well. It’s not long before he’s consulting a solicitor over his legal rights.

Finding out he doesn’t have any, he comes up with another sinister plan to get her to stay and starts to tamper with her medication. This doesn’t sound like it will end well…

Elsewhere, Stacey and Suki have a row and Suki is evicted. As Suki tells Eve she has to leave, she soon decides to take a stand against Nish.

Heading to No.41 she asks for a truce, but he soon turns violent. The rest of the Panesar family return home just in time, but whose side will they take?

Denzel’s got some making up to do (Credit: BBC)

Yolande counsels Denzel

After standing Amy up and choosing the gym over her, Denzel is still trying to make it up to his girlfriend.

Yolande offers words of wisdom. She tells him to shift his focus to Amy rather than his fitness regime. But will obsessed Denzel listen?

Rocky is sentenced

Sonia wants to cheer Kathy up ahead of Rocky’s sentencing and invites her over for dinner. It doesn’t work when Kathy implies she’s not really interested in Sonia’s proposed brass band performance.

Instead, Elaine and Sonia take Kathy for a boozy lunch to take her mind off everything. But when news of Rocky’s sentence comes through, what will it be?

Also, Kat and Phil continue divorce proceedings, but can they manage to do it more maturely now Nish is out of the picture?

EastEnders usually airs Monday to Thursday at 7.30pm on BBC One.

