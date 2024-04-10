Hayley Cropper’s son Christian in Coronation Street: A timeline of their relationship from first meeting to violence and a heartbreaking end

Hayley Cropper was a Coronation Street legend, but her secret son, Christian Gatley, didn’t seem to agree. He’s not been seen or heard of since his last appearance in 2013.

But now he has reared his ugly head to blacken Roy’s name in connection to Lauren’s disappearance. Roy has been left distraught reading some of the comments Christian has made and it’s only served to make his situation even worse.

Evelyn was the one who brought the interview to Roy, but she thought it was a lie as Hayley didn’t have a son. So who was Christian? And why did he treat Hayley so badly?

Christian had never met Hayley before (Credit: ITV/Shutterstock)

Hayley Cropper finds out she has a son in Coronation Street

It was in August 2007 that Hayley first discovered she had a son. She was attending the funeral of an aunt when she was given some old letters addressed to her previous identity, Harold. Through these she discovered she had a son, who was now in his 20s.

Hayley hired a private investigator to track Christian down. He was found at the record shop where he worked and Hayley went to see him. However she couldn’t find the courage to admit who she was and just bought a record instead.

Hayley then confessed to Roy she had had a son whom she had tracked down. Roy was devastated that she had lied to him and gone behind his back. She desperately reassured him their marriage would not be changed by this revelation. They made up after Hayley promised no more lies and that she would always choose Roy over Christian.

She then went back to the record shop to introduce herself, but still couldn’t do it. Instead she claimed to be the sister of his dead father.

Hayley didn’t confess who she was at first (Credit: ITV/Shutterstock)

Christian and Hayley’s first meeting

Hayley invited Christian back to the flat, but Roy was furious over her lies. He made Christian feel unwelcome as he refused to be any part of it.

Christian knew there was something Hayley was keeping from him as she explained all about Harold and Christian’s mum, Cath. He told her he wasn’t coming back again.

Hayley managed to persuade Christian to spend more time with her and even gave him a cross belonging to ‘Harold’. But Roy was getting more and more annoyed at the lies. He insisted Hayley had to be honest as they could never build a meaningful relationship built on lies.

The truth led to a brutal showdown (Credit: ITV/Shutterstock)

Hayley confesses the truth to her son in Coronation Street

Taking Roy’s warning on board, Hayley met with Christian again and revealed his father was still alive. He was confused and hurt.

A terrified Hayley finally revealed she was transgender and she was Harold.

Christian’s reaction was not good. He was horrified. He stormed off, with Hayley in pursuit. But he turned back and punched her to the ground, leaving her bleeding and alone.

Becky Granger then visited him at work and attacked him in retaliation. Christian then left the area and Hayley blamed Roy for forcing her to be honest before she was ready.

Christian wanted money (Credit: ITV/Shutterstock)

Christian’s return

Six years later in 2013, Hayley made contact with Christian again. This time Hayley had been diagnosed with terminal pancreatic cancer and wanted to put things right before she died.

Christian failed to show up to their first meeting, but then turned up at Roy’s Rolls the next day. Christian explained how confused he felt and his guilt at having hit her. She did not tell him she was dying.

He then said she had two grandchildren, named Maisie and Sam. He proudly showed photographs, but refused to let her meet them. Hayley was devastated and Roy furious.

Christian returned again in December, but Fiz Stape stopped him in his tracks. She revealed Hayley had terminal cancer.

Christian revealed the real reason for his return – he was debt and owed £5000. He offered to introduce Hayley to the kids in exchange for the money. Hayley gave it to him and met Maisie and Sam.

However after that first meeting, Christian left and Hayley never saw him again. She revealed to Roy she had no regrets.

Roy has been subjected to lots of abuse since Lauren went missing (Credit: ITV)

Hayley’s son in 2024

Roy is in frame for the murder of missing Lauren Bolton. The evidence is stacked against him and his friends are desperate to prove his innocence.

However amateur sleuths and vigilantes are out to get him. One has tracked down Christian who has in turn made dreadful comments about Roy and Hayley.

Roy is left stunned by the depth of the hatred and the sullying of Hayley’s memory. Although we haven’t seen Christian on screen again, will he be making a return to the soap?

Who played Hayley’s son Christian in Coronation Street?

Andrew Turner played Christian for both stints on the soap. He has also starred in other big shows including Dalziel and Pascoe, Casualty, Waking the Dead, The Bill and Doctors.

As well as television, he’s appeared in movies including Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald. Andrew is also an accomplished stage actor.

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm on ITV.

