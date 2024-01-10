Coronation Street fans draw Hayley Cropper comparisons as Paul wants to end his own life while he still has control

Coronation Street aired devastating scenes last night in which Paul Foreman told husband Billy he wants to end his own life while he still has control. The scenes mirrored those of another much-loved Corrie character who died in 2014.

Hayley Cropper, beloved wife of Roy, was diagnosed with terminal cancer. She decided she had to take her own life and died in Roy’s arms.

Fans have now drawn comparisons between both heartbreaking stories, saying Paul’s plight is bringing back all sorts of memories.

Wanting to take control, Paul asked Abi for drugs (Credit: ITV)

Paul wants to end his own life in Coronation Street

After being diagnosed with motor neurone disease, Paul Foreman knows his time is running out. He was given a prognosis of six to 12 months last November, but with his condition deteriorating, he is sure it won’t be long before he completely loses control of his own body.

Last week saw him unable to get to the toilet and wet himself while lying on the floor. The humiliation was too much, especially when Billy had to clean him up.

Billy then decided to take an indefinite leave of absence from work to care for Paul, something which angered his other half, who didn’t want him to do that.

Paul was desperate to take control of something – while he still could – and asked Todd to help him die.

Todd understood, but couldn’t bring himself to help. Paul then turned to Abi to get hold of some drugs to end things himself.

When Billy found out, he was furious at first. But Paul explained: “I need to be able to say enough is enough and the only way I can guarantee that is by ending things while I still can… I have to do it myself and I have to do it soon.”

Billy softened and told Paul he wouldn’t make it any harder for him. “I’ll make it easy. If the time comes when you really want to end things, I’ll help you.”

Paul didn’t want to put Billy in that position, but Billy insisted the god he believed in would forgive him. He even swore on the Bible that he would help Paul when the time came and he would not allow Paul to suffer against his will.

Billy made the ultimate gesture for Paul (Credit: ITV)

Fans react to the scenes

As well as being completely heartbroken by the moving scenes, viewers also made comparisons to when Hayley took her own life.

Abi confided in Roy about Paul asking her to buy him drugs and Roy knew the situation only too well.

“I’m not sure there are any right or wrongs in this situation,” he told her, knowingly. “One just hopes the question never arises.”

Commenting on the soap’s post on Instagram showing Billy agreeing to help Paul, one fan said: “Hayley Cropper sprung to mind during tonight’s episode.”

“This is so heartbreaking… They truly love each other which makes it even more sad…Reminds me of when Hayley took her own life with Roy by her side, another couple who were completely in love,” shared one more.

A third agreed: “These scenes with Paul and Todd remind me of Hayley moments before her death.”

“Totally heartbreaking decision. Yes, Billy’s right ,Paul’s not ready but the reality is he’s never gonna be, no one is. Maybe they should talk to Roy? He’s been in the same situation himself with poor Hayley sadly,” pointed out a fourth.

Roy and Hayley’s world came crashing down after her diagnosis (Credit: ITV/Shutterstock)

How did Hayley in Coronation Street die?

When strange things began happening in the cafe overnight, the Croppers were stumped. But they found out the culprit was a sleepwalking Roy.

Roy was nervous about going to the doctor, so Hayley reassured him she’d have the same tests as he needed. But it was Hayley who turned out to be ill. She was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer.

When Hayley found out her cancer was terminal, Roy cared for her. And when she decided she didn’t want to die slowly and painfully she asked Roy to help her die.

He agreed, though he was heartbroken. Hayley chose the day she wanted to pass away. She wouldn’t let Roy give her the medicine she needed, instead making sure he couldn’t be implicated in her death. She drank the drugs cocktail and passed away peacefully in her beloved Roy’s arms.

Roy – and the other Street residents all miss her – and so do we.

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm on ITV.

