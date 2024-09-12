Former Coronation Street and Jed Stone star Kenneth Cope dies aged 93

Former Coronation Street and Jed Stone star Kenneth Cope has sadly passed away at the age of 93, his agent has announced on X.

The actor first appeared on the cobbles in 1961 before leaving, with his final scenes airing in 2009 after his return.

Kenneth was also well-known for playing the role of Ray Hilton in Brookside between 1999 and 2002.

Coronation Street star Kenneth Cope dies aged 93

Known for playing Jed Stone on Coronation Street and for having a prominent role in Randall and Hopkirk (Deceased), Kenneth Cope has died at the age of 93.

On X, Kenneth’s agent – Sandra Chalmers – announced: “Announcing the passing of a true icon , Kenneth Cope. An absolute joy to work with and an honour to have known. A true gentleman in show business, RIP.”

Sandra confirmed the sad news that Kenneth had died at his home in Southport in Sefton, Liverpool.

His wife – Renny Lister – and daughter – Martha Cope – were with him at the very end.

Kenneth’s agent continued: “We are deeply saddened by his passing and ask that his family are given privacy at this time. He is survived by his loving wife Renny Lister and his children Nick, Mark and Martha.”

Kenneth Cope as Jed Stone on Coronation Street

First appearing on the cobbles in 1961, Jed was known for his get-rich-quick schemes. He soon left the Street in 1966 for a quick stint in prison after handling stolen blankets.

Returning again in 2008, Tony Gordon tried to move Jed out of his home for a redevelopment opportunity. However, Jed refused to be moved though and didn’t want to take the compensation money offered.

Jed suffered a mild stroke just as Tony was trying to get him out of the property. Jed was later told that his house had been cleared out whilst he was in hospital.

He soon moved into a property on the cobbles but started to blackmail Tony over Liam Connor’s death. Tony then strangled Jed and presumed him dead.

Realising that Jed was still alive, Tony gave Jed a chance to live and shipped him off to Wigan. He was last seen on the soap in 2009.

