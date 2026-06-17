Everything you need to know about Jean’s future on EastEnders as fans panic she has left

EastEnders fans have been asking the same question in recent weeks: where is Jean Slater?

The much-loved character has been noticeably absent from Albert Square for some time, leaving viewers concerned about her whereabouts, especially given the amount of drama that has unfolded within the Slater family in recent months.

With Jean nowhere to be seen, many fans have started wondering whether she has quietly left the soap for good.

Here’s everything we know…

Jean left Walford in January after her mental health took a turn (Credit: BBC)

When was Jean last mentioned in EastEnders?

Jean’s whereabouts were addressed during a scene with Big Mo and Eve on Monday, June 15. Jean’s name came up as they unloaded a van full of knock-off goods that Mo was trying to get into her spare room.

Eve mentioned Mo would have to shift the lot before Jean got home from visiting the Wendys. Otherwise, she would be in trouble. Fans were thrilled that Jean was finally mentioned, relieved that her absence was addressed at last.

The Wendys are Jean’s two friends, both unsurprisingly called Wendy, whom she has stayed with at various times during her time on the soap.

Jean often escapes Albert Square to stay with them either when she is struggling with her mental health, or when something big has happened in her life that she needs to avoid.

Jean came back to Walford in time for Jasmine’s court case (Credit: BBC)

When was Jean last seen on screen?

Jean left Walford in January this year to stay with Lynne Slater following Anthony Trueman’s murder. Jean’s mental health took a battering when she worked out Jasmine was the one who killed Patrick’s son, but no one believed her.

Jean escaped Walford to spend time with her extended family, but returned in April after Jasmine confessed to killing Anthony. She then stuck around to support her family through Jasmine’s murderer trial.

Jean and Jasmine eventually made peace with one another, and Jean also got an apology from her family.

However, that was months ago, and Jean hasn’t been seen on screen since.

Jean will soon be back to cook her sausage surprise! (Credit: BBC)

Fans are worried about Jean!

With Jean mysteriously absent from screen, fans are starting to worry…

“Where is Jean?!” panicked one fan on X. While someone else added: “Why wasn’t Jean at that Slater meal? Where is Gillian Wright?”

A third viewer had also noted Jean’s absence, joking: “Anyone seen Jean?!”

Someone else agreed: “I miss Jean and her unintentionally hilarious one-liners. Bring her back!”

Has Jean Slater left EastEnders?

Thankfully for fans, there is no indication that Jean has left EastEnders.

There has been no announcement regarding Gillian Wright’s departure, and extended breaks for established characters are not unusual in soapland.

In fact, viewers won’t have to wait too much longer before Jean is back on screen.

When she does return, she’ll have plenty to catch up on. Since leaving, Walford has been rocked by Josh and Oscar’s secret affair being exposed, the fallout from The Night That Changes Everything, Nigel’s death and Denise’s cancer diagnosis.

Safe to say, Jean is returning to a Square that looks very different from the one she left behind.

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