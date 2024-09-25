Emmerdale fans have blasted show writers for Will and Kim’s divorce battle, with many calling it ‘pathetic,’ being unhappy with the storyline.

The couple have been at loggerheads the past few weeks after it was confirmed Kim was blackmailing Will. After a night spent in a grave, Will decided to declare an all-out war against his wife.

While some have been a fan of their back-and-forths, many are tired of their divorce battle and are calling for an end…

Kim and Will have been fighting for weeks (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale: Kim and Will’s divorce

Last night’s episode of Emmerdale (Tuesday, September 24), saw the exes go at each other again. Kim claimed she slept with someone else again after a man was spotted coming down the stairs.

Will came in annoyed, but Kim threw it back in his face by reminding him he was the one who cheated first. Despite this, Will said he never went back for ‘an action replay.’

An insult battle ensued, with Kim accusing Will of being attracted to her money.

He then said it was now half his before he made a very shocking death threat. Perhaps threatening to kill Kim in front of a witness played directly into her hands… could another faked death be on the horizon?

Will quickly earned himself a punch by calling her a ‘trollop past her sell-by date.’ While Kim seemed to warm up a little bit when they exchanged jokes while she cleared him up, it didn’t last long.

Kim insisted that Will move out. Not surprisingly, he didn’t take it well.

Will then decided to team up with Caleb to take Kim down. He promised to do anything – legal or illegal to ‘bring her to her knees’ and ‘make her life a misery.’

Kim has moved on from Will (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale: Kim and Will critics

With weeks of tension already behind them, how much longer will this go on for? Will they ever divorce?

Well many fans hope so, with several calling to put an end to the ‘pathetic’ storyline.

One furious X user wrote: “Will seriously thinks he’s the victim when he cheated with his ex and tried to steal money from Kim. He’s such a rat and a waste of a character. Get rid of him.”

Another added: “I refuse to let a pathetic character like Will take down Kim…” While another reinforced: “Will is an absolutely pathetic weakling. No way would Kim tolerate him.”

A fourth fan penned: “So bored of Will’s drama! Bore off. Kim just divorce him already!”

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour episode on Thursdays.

