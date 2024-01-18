Emmerdale: Unlikely couple Chas and Liam have ‘great chemistry,’ fans note

Recently in Emmerdale, Liam and Chas have been growing rather close to each other with the pair even ending up sleeping together.

Dr Liam has also supported Chas after he found a lump in her breast, encouraging her to get it checked out.

Now, Emmerdale fans have surprised themselves by actually liking Liam and Chas together.

Liam found a lump in Chas’ breast (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale: Liam is supporting Chas

Over in the Dales, Liam and Chas started growing close to each other and shared a kiss.

However, afterwards, Chas tried to ignore Liam but found herself chatting to him once more whilst waiting for Paddy and Eve back at his.

Liam and Chas then shared an intimate moment. Later on, Liam broke the difficult news to Chas that he’d felt a lump in her breast.

Chas then went to the surgery and had an examination before being booked in for more tests and a biopsy.

Liam promised to support Chas and promised to be there for her as someone to confide in should she wish to.

Fans are actually rooting for them both (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale viewers think Liam and Chas are a great match

Liam and Chas couldn’t be more different from each other. Liam even said this to Chas himself.

However, some fans actually think that their differences make them a perfect match for each other and have hope for them as a couple.

One Emmerdale fan took to X and wrote: “I’m really here for Liam and Chas.”

Another person agreed: “Liam and Chas got a little somethin’ somethin’!”

I’m really here for Liam and Chas #Emmerdale — Des (@Desboi99) January 18, 2024

Liam and Chas got a little somethin somethin! #Emmerdale — L 💫 ♊️ (@TVMusings22) January 17, 2024

Loving Chas and Liam they have some great chemistry 🥲#Emmerdale — cam 🐌 (@soapextras) January 17, 2024

A third fan typed: “Loving Chas and Liam, they have some great chemistry.”

Another person wondered: “Is it controversial to say I’m actually quite fond of Liam and Chas as a pairing?”

A final viewer ended: “IDK but I agree, like, for some reason I don’t hate it.”

Liam goes to Chas’ appointment with her (Credit: ITV)

What’s next for Chas?

Next week’s Emmerdale spoilers reveal that Liam attends Chas’ hospital appointment with her.

At this appointment, she is given the upsetting news that she has triple negative breast cancer. But, can Liam be Chas’ rock in her hour of need?

Read more: Who’s leaving Emmerdale in 2024?

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour episode on Thursdays.

Do you like Chas and Liam together? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!

For all the latest soap spoilers, news and chat come and join us at Soap Daily now!