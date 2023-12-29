Emmerdale: Torvill and Dean visit the soap and fans complain over ‘cringe’ proposal

Fans of Emmerdale have been left complaining about Belle Dingle’s ‘cringe’ proposal after Torvill and Dean paid a visit to the village last night.

The celebrity skaters popped up as Belle sprang her surprise on a shocked Tom King.

Tom – a lifelong fan of Torvill and Dean – was led blindfolded onto an ice rink where the Dancing On Ice stars awaited.

Leyla helped Belle spring her surprise upon a shocked Tom (Credit: ITV)

It was then that Belle popped the question. Following Belle’s proposal, the celebs headed back for a drink at The Woolpack – where they were accosted by a playful Bear, to Chas’s horror.

But how did fans feel about the stars’ cameo?

Torvill and Dean nipped by for a visit last night (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale fans mock ‘cringe’ proposal amid Torvill and Dean cameo

As the episode aired, Emmerdale fans took to Twitter (now X) to share their reactions to Belle’s surprise. Many deemed it to be ‘cringe’ and ‘tacky’ rather than the romantic surprise Belle may have envisioned.

“That proposal scene to the Bolero was utter cringe especially considering what happened when Tom proposed to Belle the first time round! This has got trouble written all over it!” wrote one fan.

“This is cringe and dire,” said another.

“How tacky was that,” a third said.

“That made me cringe – what just happened?” declared a fourth shocked fan.

Belle popped the question (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale fans defend ‘perfect’ proposal

However, not all fans were as cynical. Some found their hearts warmed by Belle’s surprise proposal.

“That whole Torvill and Dean proposal scene was perfect and with Balero in the background…” wrote one enamoured fan.

That whole Torvill Dean proposal scene was perfect & with Balero in background #Emmerdale @emmerdale — Shaheen (@topgooner100) December 28, 2023

“The real Torvill and Dean. A wedding proposal. Tom King. Camp Emmerdale (but cute),” said another.

Camp or cringe? How do you feel about Belle’s festive proposal?

Read more: Complete Emmerdale cast list 2023 – meet them all here!

Emmerdale usually airs on weekdays at 7.30pm, with an hour long episode on Thursdays.

For all the latest soap spoilers, news and chat come and join us at Soap Daily now!