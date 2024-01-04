Emmerdale: Tony Audenshaw praised by fans over Heath death storyline

In the New Year’s Day episode of Emmerdale, Tony Audenshaw had his chance to shine in the start of a new storyline for his character, Bob Hope.

Bob’s son, Heath, sadly died in a car accident after going joyriding which sparked Bob’s grief journey.

Emmerdale fans have now shared their appreciation for Tony Audenshaw’s acting in recent scenes.

Heath died in a crash (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale: Heath died in joyriding scenes

With the adults preoccupied with a party at the B&B on New Year’s Eve, Cathy, Heath and Angelica went out joyriding in Wendy’s car.

With Angelica and Heath flirting in the back of the car, they told Cathy to put her foot down so that they could get to a party in Hotten.

Bob and Wendy tried to track the teens down and soon found their vehicle in a bad state. The youngsters had been in an accident.

As the New Year’s Day fireworks went off in the background, Wendy’s attempts at CPR couldn’t save Heath after the injuries he’d sustained. He was dead.

Cathy and Angelica survived the accident, with Bob soon blaming Cathy for killing her brother. The scenes that followed then showed Bob’s anger and grief over what had happened.

Fans were impressed by the serious scenes performed by Tony (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale fans applaud Tony Audenshaw’s performance

Tony Audenshaw has been used to playing the cheery and humorous side of Bob over the past few years. However, his recent grief scenes have proved that he’s got quite the range and fans have now rushed to praise the actor online.

One impressed Emmerdale fan wrote: “All of the awards to Bob/Tony.”

Another said: “Sad situation but great to see Bob having a strong storyline, allowing his acting to shine. Bob doesn’t have to be the slapstick joke of the village as often. Tony Audenshaw, great actor.”

Sad situation but great to see Bob having a good storyline allowing acting to shine 🙌 bob doesn't have to be slap stick joke of the village as often. Tony Audenshaw great actor #Emmerdale @emmerdale pic.twitter.com/LXMBDXzFOi — matthew zee-miller (@MattZeeMiller) January 3, 2024

That final scene with Bob & Wendy was soul destroying. Tony Audenshaw is a powerhouse 💔💔😭😭😭👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼#Emmerdale — Ryan Glendenning (@RyanTheSoapking) January 2, 2024

@TonysTrials smashing Emmerdale's storyline right now. Fabulous actor making every moment feel real. Well done Tony 👏🏻 My heart is crushed for Bob 🥺#Emmerdale — Emmerdale 2dae (@Emmerdale2dae) January 2, 2024

A third fan praised: “That final scene with Bob & Wendy was soul destroying. Tony Audenshaw is a powerhouse.”

A final viewer applauded: “Tony Audenshaw’s smashing Emmerdale’s storyline right now. Fabulous actor, making every moment feel real. Well done Tony. My heart is crushed for Bob.”

Will Bob continue to blame Cathy? (Credit: ITV)

Can Bob and Cathy support each other?

At the moment, Bob can’t stand to be around or look at Cathy as he blames her for the crash.

However, Cathy has accused Angelica of being the one to drive and cause the accident. But, who is telling the truth? And, can the father and daughter put any bad blood aside and support each other through their grief for Heath?

