Emmerdale: Brenda’s absence from Heath’s funeral makes fans furious: ‘Poor choice’

Last night in Emmerdale (Thursday, January 18), Heath’s family gathered to say goodbye to him as his funeral took place in the church.

Bob contemplated not attending the funeral but had a change of heart, but Brenda missed it altogether.

Viewers of the ITV soap have now complained over Brenda not being present in the funeral scenes.

Emmerdale: Heath’s family said goodbye to Heath

Yesterday, in the village, Heath’s family struggled as they entered the church to say one last goodbye to the late teenager.

Bob initially decided to stay at home, unable to face attending the funeral. However, he arrived late and paid his respects, delivering a eulogy for his son.

He mentioned how Heath loved his music and was talented enough to make something of himself.

Bob later reunited with Cathy and apologised for how he’d been treating her recently. However, Cathy remained cold when she realised that Bob still thought that she was the one driving when Heath died.

Viewers later found out that Cathy was telling the truth and that Angelica had been the true culprit.

Not all of Heath’s family attended the funeral though – Brenda couldn’t make it as she was too under the weather.

Emmerdale fans livid over Brenda funeral excuse scenes

With Brenda failing to say goodbye to her step-son despite being the one to arrange the funeral, Emmerdale fans have been left angry at her absence.

They are failing to understand why Brenda wasn’t written in to the scenes. Even if real-life actress Lesley Dunlop had been ill on the day, surely she could’ve been added in.

One fan said: “I’m sorry but if the actress (Lesley Dunlop) playing Brenda was ill in real life then they should have just filmed the funeral on a different day because she would ABSOLUTELY be at her son’s funeral, sick or not. It’s a really poor choice here not having her there.”

I’m sorry but if the actress (Lesley Dunlop) playing Brenda was ill in real life then they should have just filmed the funeral on a different day because she would ABSOLUTELY be at her son’s funeral, sick or not. It’s a really poor choice here not having her there #Emmerdale — Dan(iel) (@harry_shumjr) January 18, 2024

#Emmerdale where is Brenda? And no mention of Bob's other kids! — Ware I am… (@WareNext) January 18, 2024

That's a bit weird saying Brenda can't be at the funeral. Can only assume Lesley Dunlop was poorly in real life at the time of filming or something. What a shame. ☹️ #Emmerdale — Amy 💙 (@geordiegalg) January 18, 2024

Another soap fan asked: “Where is Brenda? And, no mention of Bob’s other kids!”

A third person complained: “That’s a bit weird saying Brenda can’t be at the funeral. Can only assume Lesley Dunlop was poorly in real life at the time of filming or something. What a shame.”

Will the truth about Angelica come out?

After failing to go to Heath’s funeral, Angelica lingered Heath’s grave afterwards. When Nicola found her, she broke down in tears and confessed to being the one to crash the car.

But, now that Angelica’s told Nicola the truth, how long will it be before the whole village finds out what really happened?

