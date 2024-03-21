Emmerdale: Tom wants revenge on the Dingles for his dad and is using Belle, fans predict

Last night in Emmerdale (Wednesday, March 20), Tom ruined Belle’s first day at work as he interfered with one of her clients.

He informed the client of Leyla’s previous drug addiction so that he would go elsewhere with his business.

Emmerdale fans have now predicted a huge twist and have ‘worked out’ what Tom really wants from Belle.

Tom turned his abuse up a level (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale: Tom’s abuse ruined Belle’s chances at work

Yesterday in the Dales, Tom was on edge when he watched Belle’s new Take A Vow client flirt with her on her first day at work.

Trying to get Belle away from her client, Tom purposely cut his hand at the vet surgery and made out that the bleed was really bad.

Belle left her client and rushed off to check on Tom just to find that he’d simply scratched himself.

Tom then tried a different tactic and turned up to Belle’s workplace with gifts for her which made her feel really uncomfortable.

Overhearing Belle and the client arrange to go out for dinner that evening, Tom then had a private word with the Take A Vow customer.

He filled him in on Leyla’s cocaine addiction and pretended that she’d ruined his own wedding, making him have to arrange the wedding himself.

Due to Tom’s conversation, the client cut ties with Take A Vow. Belle was devastated.

Fans think that Belle is using Belle for revenge (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale fans ‘work out’ Tom King’s real revenge plan

With Tom turning abusive towards Belle and wanting to control her, fans now reckon that Tom is secretly using Belle in a bid to get revenge for his dad on the Dingles.

One fan shared: “I always thought there was something about him that wasn’t quite right. He’s not just controlling, I think there is more to it than that, but like he’s out for revenge for his dad, and using Belle to do it.”

Another fan of Emmerdale added: “Still think there is something not right with this Tom King. Think he has some kind of revenge in mind.”

A third viewer finished: “Obviously Twisted Tom has a twisted Dingle revenge plan in motion using Belle.”

Does Tom even love Belle at all? (Credit: ITV)

Does Tom want something from Belle?

Tom has made out that Belle is his soulmate but he’s not treating her like one at all. He’s instead started to abuse and control her.

But, is he even in love with Belle? Or, is he just using her to get back at the Dingles on behalf of late Carl?

