Emmerdale: Tom needs to be killed off for Belle abuse, fans demand

During last night’s episode of Emmerdale (Monday, April 22), Tom and Belle went round to visit Vinny after his recent attack.

With Vinny asleep upstairs, Tom then tried to force himself onto Belle as she rejected his advances.

Emmerdale fans have now begged for Tom to be killed off after he continued to abuse his wife.

Vinny felt betrayed by Belle (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale: Tom belittled Vinny

Yesterday in the Dales, Belle was horrified to see Vinny’s injuries and offered to look after him at the Dingle house.

With Vinny upstairs asleep though, Tom tried to persuade Belle to have sex with him on the family sofa. Belle didn’t feel comfortable with Vinny in the house, pushing Tom off her.

Tom then turned things round, making Belle feel bad for rejecting him. He painted himself as the victim, upset that he was made to feel like his dad – Carl.

Belle then apologised to Tom and said that she was just being silly, agreeing to sleep with him.

Vinny then came downstairs and realised what Tom and Belle had been up to. Tom then made a comment about Vinny being a virgin, after forcing Belle to tell him about her friend’s secret.

Putting on a brave face, Vinny made out that everything was fine but was secretly hurt that Belle had betrayed his trust.

Fans have had enough (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale fans beg for soap to kill Tom King off over recent actions

Viewers of the soap can’t stand to watch Tom abuse Belle and humiliate Vinny any longer and have now taken to social media to demand that he’s killed off.

One fan said: “Most of the time I want soap villains to rot in prison. Tom, however, needs a brutal death.”

Most of the time, I want soap villains to rot in prison. Tom, however, needs a brutal death #Emmerdale — Jamie Summers TV (@JamieSummersTV) April 22, 2024

Discussing Vinnys personal life and mocking it is a new low for Tom.

It will be perfectly acceptable for someone to kill him.

Slowly.#Emmerdale — Craig S 💛💙 (@craggsy82) April 22, 2024

Who killed Tom whodunnit please soon I beg #emmerdale — Natalie Cox 💃🌠🦄 (@NatalieCox101) April 22, 2024

Another fan shared: “Discussing Vinny’s personal life and mocking it is a new low for Tom. It will be perfectly acceptable for someone to kill him. Slowly.”

A third viewer finished: “Who killed Tom whodunnit please soon, I beg.”

Tom interferes with Vinny’s life some more (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale: What’s next for Tom’s abuse of Belle?

Later on in the week, Tom heads out for drinks with Vinny and Belle and soon tries to set him up with Gabby.

However, Tom then starts to flirt with Gabby instead which makes Belle jealous. How far will Tom go to manipulate Belle’s feelings?

Read more: Who’s leaving Emmerdale in 2024?

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour episode on Thursdays.

What do you think of this story? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!

For all the latest soap spoilers, news and chat come and join us at Soap Daily now!