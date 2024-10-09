Fans think they’ve figured out where the Emmerdale Tom abuse storyline is heading – and it’s not looking good for residents in the village.

Currently under investigation for abuse, Tom has been scrambling to cover up his evil history (it might take a while) by destroying evidence. However, with the authorities closing in, what’s Tom’s next step?

Forced to maintain his butter wouldn’t melt image, fans predict he will eventually snap and harm other people apart from Belle.

When? Fans think he has the Christmas spot sorted. It’s looking like the Emmerdale Tom special…

Tom has been working to cover his abuse from the Police (Credit: ITV)

Tom’s trying to cover his abuse

This week, viewers saw Tom destroy all evidence of his wrongdoing against Belle by stealing back his missing tablet and then smashing it up to hide the shocking videos within.

His mind was stressed after last week, in which Moira stumbled across Tom’s videos – then promptly forgot she’d seen them in the first place, suffered a seizure, and lost the tablet.

Having gotten the tablet back, Tom then destroyed it, whacking it to bits with a rock.

Tom has barely recovered from an axe in the back and is trying to stifle Belle, who is finally opening up about the abuse she endured at his hands.

What could this lead too? Him going on a rampage? Fans seem to think so…

Fans think Leyla will be caught in the crossfire (Credit: YouTube)

Emmerdale fan theory: Tom Christmas rampage?

Social media fans flocked to Reddit to share their thoughts on a thread dedicated to all things Emmerdale.

Someone titled the discussion: ‘I wonder how Tom gets exposed on Christmas day?’ They then captioned: ‘My theory is Carl Jr tells all to Nicola and Kimmy, I think Tom goes on rampage takes a few people hostage including Belle. He sets out to kill her but kills Leyla instead then he tries kill himself but gets saved and is arrested.”

Several fans agreed and appeared to like the theory, while others begged the storyline to come to an end way before then.

‘He’s still around at Christmas?!?! Talk about dragging a storyline out!,’ wrote one user. While another added: ‘Please tell me they are not stretching this out until Christmas, oh my gosh.’

However, another viewer came up with the clever idea to incorporate Piper into Tom’s demise. They noted: ‘Hoping Piper will escape from her new home and show up for Xmas dinner. I’d love for Piper to get revenge by exposing Tom.’

Read more: Who’s leaving Emmerdale in 2024? Cast exits, arrivals and returns.

Emmerdale usually airs on weekdays at 7.30pm, with an hour long episode on Thursdays.

What do you think of this story? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFixand let us know.

Visit our Facebook page @emmerdaleinsider for all the latest Emmerdale news, gossip and spoilers and let us know what you think! Or find us on Twitter @emmerdaleinsider