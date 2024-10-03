In last night’s Emmerdale, Tom might be getting his comeuppance – or at least fans are hoping after he got arrested by the police.

Belle finally opened up to the authorities that she had been suffering abuse at the hands of Tom for months after she first tried to hide the fact.

In yesterday’s episode (Wednesday, October 2), he was arrested by police shortly after he was told he could leave the hospital.

However, fans hope this is the end of his coercive behaviour and say they’re feeling bored…

Emmerdale: Tom gets arrested

Tom had been recovering in hospital after an axe in the back. He got hurt by Belle after a dramatic showdown after he tried to one-up her.

Since regaining consciousness, he told police he was blank on the event. Meanwhile, he told Belle he would keep her out of trouble if she retracted her abuse claims. Another one of his tricks…

After days of recovery, he was about to leave the hospital when the police turned up.

They took him to the station after being arrested for coercive and controlling behaviour.

Previously, Belle had opened up about his behaviour to the police and said she was acting in self defence.

He immediately tried to change his statement saying he’d lied about being mugged and it was Belle.

However, he was informed Belle had admitted the attack and handed in the weapon.

Nice try!

Emmerdale: Tom has reached the end?

After that didn’t work, he tried to say Belle had bad mental health and often acted irrationally. He claimed she was angry and called him names – ‘useless’ and ‘ugly.’

He even suggested Belle was physically abusive. The irony!

Tom doubled-down on his lies when asked whether he was lying. However, he was forced to admit he installed a secret camera to film Belle, although he insisted it was to keep her safe.

The police are also seizing all of Tom’s electrical equipment. Could this be all the proof they need?

Belle told the truth (Credit: ITV)

Fan reaction

Fans were delighted that one of the most hated soap villains has finally been caught. However, some say this is too little too late…

Social media fans were quick to flock online and express their anger at the storyline having been dragged out too long. After months of Belle being abused, they want it to end.

One X user wrote: “It finally ends tonight with Tom being charged… another two months is too long.”

Another fan wondered whether this really was the end: “He [might] get away with it as usual dragged on even further. About time it ends, enough is enough now.”

“Finally Tom King is getting his comeuppance being arrested for coercive control over Belle. But he’s lying to the police and twisting things. Hope they don’t believe him,” begged a third.

A fourth penned: “I need Tom to pay, this is making me restless! If there’s no justice, I won’t cope!”

