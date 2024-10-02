Emmerdale fans say Belle King has made a huge error after she handed herself in to the police following attacking Tom with an axe.

Previously, Belle had been working behind the scenes to try to hide her crime from the authorities. After Tom woke up, he claimed to be blank and couldn’t remember what had happened.

But with the truth finally out, could Belle be set for a lengthy prison sentence?

Belle told the truth (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale: Belle King’s attack on Tom

Belle fought back at Tom’s abuse last week after months of being tormented by her ex-husband.

Previously, Amelia tricked Belle into meeting her at the Dingles’ but then Tom turned up instead. A dramatic showdown followed, with Tom, as usual, ridiculing Belle.

He taunted her before flipping her to the ground and beating her. However, Belle fought back, picked up Sam’s shotgun, and escaped to a derelict building behind Tom’s back.

As he entered, Belle shot at him, but she hadn’t taken the safety off the gun. He laughed and took it off her then held her at gun point.

As he turned around to face a mirror, Belle stabbed him in the back with the discarded axe.

Tom fell on to a disused mattress as Belle sobbed in shock at what she’d done.

Belle told Tom she would retract her abuse claims (Credit: ITV)

Belle tells the truth

Previously, Belle denied she attacked Tom to the police and also said she was never abused by him. Last night (Tuesday October 1), she admitted to the police it was her.

Beforehand, she went to the hospital after a phone call from Tom summoning her there. Tom said she would keep her secret, if she retracted the claims he had abused her.

She agreed and kissed Tom before leaving. The detectives then arrived to speak to Tom, with Tom lying that two men had approached him and then stabbed him with an axe.

Meanwhile, Belle went to the police station and handed the axe in as evidence. She admitted to attacking Tom in self-defence as she was a victim of domestic abuse.

The episode ended with Belle saying: “I’ve attacked my husband, in self defence, he wanted to kill me. I’m a victim of domestic abuse.”

Fan reaction

While several fans were relieved that Belle spoke to the police, some were baffled at her ‘error,’ saying there’s a lot more to come in the story.

They have no idea why she didn’t record her conversation with Tom at the hospital as she could’ve used it as evidence when reporting him to the police.

One X user wrote: “Why didn’t Belle record her conversation with Tom? If she was turning herself in anyway, she’d have some proof of what he’s doing.”

Another added: “Watching Emmerdale and for the longest time I’ve been struggling to understand why Belle doesn’t just record the conversations she has with Tom. Would go a long way.”

A third person finished: “Why doesn’t she start to record him!??? Past caring tbh. Getting ridiculous and tedious.”

