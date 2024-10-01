Emmerdale fans think Tom will place the blame for his axe attack on Vinny after a dramatic showdown on Monday (September 30) where Tom woke up and claimed he couldn’t remember anything.

Beforehand, Belle was worried that Tom might ruin her life after months of torment and abuse. She finally fought back, but could now be facing attempted murder charges.

However, fans aren’t convinced Tom is done with his games yet and think he will place the blame on innocent Vinny…

Fans think Tom will place the blame of his attack on Vinny (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale: What happened to Tom?

Belle fought back at Tom’s abuse after months of being tormented by her ex-husband. However, her future was placed in jeopardy as Tom was unconscious in the hospital.

She worried that he might place the blame on her in last night’s episode (September 30) as the police weren’t aware of his history of abuse.

Last week, Amelia tricked Belle into meeting her at the Dingles’ but then Tom turned up instead. A dramatic showdown followed, with Tom attempting to manipulate Belle.

He taunted her before flipping her to the ground and beating her. Belle fought back, however, and picked up Sam’s shotgun and escaped to a derelict building behind Tom’s back.

In true Tom fashion, he persisted. He followed Belle into the building and used an axe to tear down the door.

As he entered, Belle shot at him, but she hadn’t taken the safety off the gun. He laughed and took it off her then held her at gun point, but as he turned round and admired himself in the mirror, she stabbed him in the back with the axe.

Tom fell on to a disused mattress as Belle sobbed in shock at what she’d done.

Where was Vinny?

Tom miraculously got up and carried on walking before being discovered and taken to hospital.

Elsewhere, Vinny and Sam were working behind the scenes to try and stop Belle from making rash decisions, and even finding the discarded axe.

Originally, they noted it would be easier for them if Tom did indeed pass away. In fact, Vinny originally told Belle Tom was dead.

Yesterday’s episode saw Vinny suspiciously turn up at the hospital – which fans believe is a sure sign that Tom will place the blame on him.

We’re not sure whether Tom does remember the attack and is trying to hide it in order to have another hold over Belle…

Belle attacked Tom with an axe after he followed her into a derelict building (credit: ITV)

Fan reaction

One social media user wrote: “Sam and Vinny just turning up at the hospital was suspicious.” While another added: “Wouldn’t it be a twist if Vinny HAD attacked Tom and not Belle… and he’s using that as leverage instead,” in reference to another potential dream sequence.

Tom was previously jealous of Vinny for his friendship with Belle. Some think this is a sign Tom will pin the blame of the attack on him as another act of revenge.

A viewer suggested: “Tom’s going to blame Vinny,” as another said: “Tell me he’s not going to accuse one of the Dingle men, just to try and hurt Belle & her family more.”

Another fan penned: “If he blames Vinny then Belle will own up.”

Read more: Who’s leaving Emmerdale in 2024?

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights on ITV at 7.30pm.

Classic Emmerdale usually airs every weekday on ITV3 at 6am and 6.30am, plus 1.40pm and 2.10pm.

Visit our Facebook page @emmerdaleinsider for all the latest Emmerdale news, gossip and spoilers and let us know what you think! Or find us on Twitter @emmerdaleinside