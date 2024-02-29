Emmerdale: Tom and Belle coercion scenes upsetting fans: ‘I just can’t do it’

The ITV soap Emmerdale has recently started to show Belle and Tom’s marriage turn into a coercive one as Tom tries to control Belle.

Showing signs of a power imbalance before their wedding, Belle and Tom’s relationship has continued to take a turn since their honeymoon finished.

Emmerdale fans are now finding it difficult to watch these scenes, feeling really uncomfortable.

Belle and Tom’s relationship won’t be a happy one (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale: Tom and Belle’s coercive control storyline

Emmerdale have confirmed that Tom and Belle’s relationship will turn into a coercive control and abuse storyline.

The first signs of this appeared on the night of Craig’s death, as Belle rejected Tom’s initial marriage proposal. Tom then lashed out at Belle and shoved her to the ground, cutting her head.

With this incident seeming to be an isolated one, Belle then proposed to Tom at Christmas in a magical ice-rink grand gesture.

Before the wedding though, Tom continued to show signs of having a controlling behaviour.

Now, after the wedding, Tom has been constantly making Belle feel inadequate whilst giving her little say over their relationship, lashing out at her in anger even on their wedding night.

Last night (Wednesday, February 28), Tom put Belle in a difficult position as he arranged for her to speak about her experience in the SCH with Angel – without consulting her first. Now, fans have been left feeling really uncomfortable.

Fans are finding it increasingly hard to watch the scenes play out (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale fans uncomfortable over Tom and Belle scenes

With Tom becoming increasingly more coercive towards Belle, fans of the soap have shared their upset over the scenes highlighting that they make for an uneasy watch.

One Emmerdale viewer said: “I skipped all the Belle and Tom scenes, I just can’t do it.”

Another person shared: “It’s actually painful watching Tom on screen, [bleep]. He and Mack are at a tie for most insufferable character.”

A third viewer added: “Utterly devastating watching Tom manipulate Belle with his evil mind.”

Things are going to get darker… (Credit: ITV)

What’s next for Belle and Tom’s marriage?

Belle and Tom’s marriage is set to take an even more sinister turn as Tom starts turning to forms of technology to abuse his wife.

Emmerdale producer Laura Shaw explained: “The programme has been working with outside partners to research this topic, producer Laura Shaw explains. “Our research has shown us that since the Covid pandemic the instances of ‘tech abuse’ have risen. For example, a partner using monitoring devices such as trackers or hidden cameras to control and track their partner. So before long Tom will start using different methods of technology to assert his control and surveillance over Belle.”

Emmerdale usually airs on weekdays at 7.30pm, with an hour long episode on Thursdays.

