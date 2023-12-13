Emmerdale: Theo did leave the village with David, fans discover

Recently in Emmerdale, David decided to leave the village and start afresh after finding out both of Jacob and Eric’s secrets.

As he drove off, fans were unsure whether his youngest son – Theo – had left the village with him or had stayed behind.

Now, Emmerdale fans have finally been given the answer to the question playing on their minds over the last couple of weeks.

David wanted a fresh start (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale: David left the village

Over in the Dales, David recently found out that Jacob was seeing Victoria (the woman that David was previously engaged to!)

Jacob had lied to him that he was casually seeing Gabby, but David discovered the truth when he saw his son and ex-girlfriend kissing through the window.

In the shop, David confronted Jacob over his betrayal but things soon got even worse when Eric showed up.

He had seen them both arguing and had falsely believed that David had found out about his Parkinson’s.

With Eric accidentally revealing his secret, David was hit by a double blow by his loved ones.

With some thought later on, he couldn’t stick around and decided to leave the village for a fresh start.

Fans finally know where Theo is (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale fans relieved as Theo’s whereabouts is revealed

After wondering where Theo is ever since David’s departure, fans of the ITV soap are now thrilled to finally have an answer.

Last night (Tuesday, December 12,) it was revealed that Theo had indeed gone away with David after all.

One Emmerdale fan wrote: “So the invisible Theo did go with David.”

Another Emmerdale fan took to social media and wrote: “Theo mention, he did go with David.”

A third viewer got the answer they needed and commented: “He did take Theo with him.”

The door is open (Credit: ITV)

Will David and Theo ever return to the soap?

David and Theo have left the village, but will they ever return? The door has been left open for the characters to return in the future should they wish to.

Currently, David Metcalfe star Matthew Wolfenden is starring in the West End musical, Elf!

But, could he return to his Emmerdale role in the future? Or, was that the last we’ll ever see of David and Theo?

