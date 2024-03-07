Emmerdale: Suzy finally confesses feelings for Mary – and fans are thrilled

During last night’s episode of Emmerdale (Wednesday, March 6), Suzy awoke on Vanessa’s sofa after their kiss the night before.

After this though, Suzy met Mary in the Woolpack and ended up confessing her feelings for her.

Emmerdale fans were left delighted after watching Suzy admit her feelings for her friend.

Suzy finally told Mary how she feels (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale: Suzy made a confession to Mary

This week, Mary was left heartbroken as she watched her friend Suzy kiss Vanessa in the Woolpack.

Last night, Suzy woke up at Vanessa’s after spending the night kipping on her sofa. However, she later admitted to Leyla that she felt torn as she liked Mary too.

Heading to the Woolpack to confess her feelings to her friend, Mary pretended that she only liked Suzy as a friend.

However, she then rushed off to the Woolpack kitchen and admitted to Kim Tate that she was scared about telling Suzy the truth regarding how she feels for her.

Meanwhile, Suzy met Vanessa at the Hide and arranged to take her out on a date for her birthday. She then agreed with Leyla that Vanessa was a better match for her.

She was glad she now knew where Mary stood before things got too complicated for her.

Fans are routing for the friends (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale fans delighted over Mary and Suzy mutual feelings

Now that Suzy has revealed that she has feelings for Mary, fans are over the moon, hoping that this means that the friends will eventually become a couple – despite Mary’s initial resistance.

One fan exclaimed: “SUZY LIKES MARY LETS [BLEEP] GOOOOOOOO!!!! Ignoring the part where she talked about Vanessa.”

Another Emmerdale fan shared: “I honestly think Suzy and Mary are a perfect couple.”

A third Emmerdale viewer commented: “Yay, Suzy likes Mary too.”

Is love on the horizon? (Credit: ITV)

Will Suzy and Mary get together?

Thinking that Mary isn’t interested in her, Suzy has now set her sights on Vanessa.

Mary’s left kicking herself after rejecting Suzy. But, will she have second thought and tell her how she feels? Could love be in the air for the pair?

