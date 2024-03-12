Emmerdale star Lisa Riley shares emotional social media post announcing death of Auntie

Emmerdale star Lisa Riley recently opened up online about her recent grief over the loss of her former Strictly Come Dancing partner, Robin Windsor.

Now, just weeks after this announcement, Lisa has taken to social media once more to share another devastating loss.

Sadly, she’s received the news that her ‘second mum’ Aunty Joyce passed away on Mother’s Day (Sunday, March 10).

Lisa revealed the news to her followers (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale actress Lisa Riley loses close family member

Taking to Instagram yesterday evening (Monday, March 11), Lisa shared a photo collage of herself, her Aunty Joyce and her Uncle.

She then sadly wrote a lengthy caption to accompany the post, announcing Joyce’s death. She had sadly died the previous night.

Lisa shared: “Just when I thought my heart couldn’t hurt any more, after just losing Robin, I have had more devastating news. Last night my 2nd Mum, my solid hand to hold since I was born, my gorgeous Aunty Joyce has sadly passed away, joining my Mum, where they can now giggle again in heaven together.

“Who came to every single show I performed in since the age of 7?… Aunty Joyce. Who came to every set and supported every inch of my career? Aunty Joyce. Constantly held me up when Mum passed? Aunty Joyce. Gave me confidence when I didn’t think I could do it? Aunty Joyce. Let me dress up, put makeup on and sing endless songs from Annie? Aunty Joyce. Who I drank my last glass of wine EVER with before I became sober? Aunty Joyce.

“You lived your life to absolute fullest, travelled the world and I listened. It became my hunger to discover all the world has to offer. Your heart is bigger than anyone I have ever known, your kindness and empathy shone from you. Gave the best advice, I think that’s what I will miss the absolute MOST….because you know me inside out, back to front, and everything in between. I trust you the most, always have. REST IN PEACE. Who can I watch “BEACHES” with now???? We’ve only watched it over a hundred times.

“I love you, always will, but MOSTLY I thank you, for your time, endless time, when you knew I really needed it. You went to heaven on Mother’s Day, can’t quite believe this. The biggest love to Uncle Jess and Si xxx”

Fans have sent their love to the actress (Credit: ITV)

Fans rush to send their condolences to Emmerdale actress Lisa Riley

After reading Lisa’s Instagram post, fans of the soap star have flooded her comments section with love and support.

One follower commented: “Sorry for your loss. May she rest in peace xxxx.”

Another person shared: “I am so sorry for your loss Lisa. Your Aunty Joyce will always be with you.”

A third follower added: “So, so sorry for your loss. I totally understand what u are going through, sending you much love and hugs xxx.”

A fourth fan wrote: “So sorry for your loss Lisa, Aunty Joyce sounded like an incredible woman.”

