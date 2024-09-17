Emmerdale spoilers: Victoria discovers the truth about Aidan Moore

In Emmerdale spoilers for next week, Victoria Sugden discovers John’s dog tags, stamped with the name ‘Aidan Moore.’ This comes as Victoria learns about his secret love affair with Aaron.

Shocked, she is determined to find out more about her brother, and sets about trying to find out what he’s hiding. But who is Aidan Moore? And how will John react when Victoria confronts him over his secrets?

Read Emmerdale spoilers for this storyline in full below.

John’s secret relationship with Aaron raises more questions for Victoria, who does some digging (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: Victoria learns about John and Aaron

Trying to bond with her brother, Victoria shows John some old family photos. However, she grows annoyed when he ignores her, seemingly more interested with his phone.

Frustrated, Victoria snatches his phone out of his hands. She is shocked when she sees that he has been texting Aaron.

Reeling from her discovery, Victoria interrogates John over his relationship with Aaron. John snaps and storms out of the pub.

Watching him go, Victoria wonders what else John has been hiding from her.

What other secrets is John keeping in the back of his van?

John is furious when he finds Victoria snooping among his things (Credit: ITV)

Who is Aidan Moore?

Later that day, Victoria goes to apologise to John. Knocking on the door of his van, she gets no response.

Letting herself into the van, Victoria starts digging around among his things. There she finds a set of military dog tags stamped with the name ‘Aidan Moore.’

Just then, John arrives and finds Victoria in the back of the van, holding Aidan’s tags. Furious at her invasion of his privacy, he snatches the tags back out of her hands and throws her out.

Who is Aidan Moore, and what does he mean to John Sugden?

