Emmerdale spoilers tonight: Nicola threatens to call the police on Bernice following fraud discovery

In Emmerdale spoilers tonight (Monday, November 13), Nicola considers calling the cops on her own sister following Bernice’s shock fraud bombshell.

After finding out that Bernice has done a runner with her money, Nicola panics.

But, will she snitch on her own family member and see her go to prison in Emmerdale spoilers tonight?

Bernice has left Nicola in a right mess (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: Nicola is furious with Bernice

Jimmy arrives home and is shocked when Nicola reveals that the bailiffs have come to take away their things.

He’s furious when he finds out that Bernice has taken a loan of £20,000 out in Nicola’s name.

Elsewhere, Bernice has truly destroyed her relationship with everyone as Bob discovers that she hasn’t been paying the B&B suppliers.

Gabby is also heartbroken that her mum could leave her once again without even saying goodbye.

With Cathy acting suspicious over Bernice’s sudden exit, Nicola follows her and stops Bernice from escaping, finding her hiding out in Brook Cottage.

Bernice finds herself having no choice but to reveal the reason behind her fraud but Nicola is unsympathetic.

She tells her that she’ll go to the police unless she accepts her deal. But, what will Bernice choose to do?

Mack tries to stop Charity from leaving (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: Mack chooses Charity

Tonight, Charity decides to get away from her situation with Mack and sets out to go to Scotland and spend some time with Debbie.

Mack is devastated when he hears about Charity’s plan and lies down in front of Charity’s car in an attempt to stop her from going.

Both Mack and Charity end up admitting their true feelings for each other as Mack makes a decision.

He suggests that he’ll split up with Chloe so that they can start afresh and be together again properly. But, will Charity agree to give Mack another chance?

Marlon confides in Mary (Credit: ITV)

Marlon confesses all to Mary

Marlon’s been struggling to keep Gus and Lucy’s betrayal a secret from Rhona.

Tonight, he finds himself confessing the truth to Mary who then urges him to tell Rhona. But, will Marlon take Mary’s advice?

Tensions are high for Billy and Aaron (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: Billy and Aaron clash

There’s conflict in the playground that leads Billy and Aaron to clash, with tensions increasing between the pair.

But, will this little altercation lead to something much more serious for the two men?

