Emmerdale spoilers tonight: Tom threatens to expose Belle’s private photos

In Emmerdale spoilers tonight (Monday, September 2), Tom feels especially cruel and sends Belle a threat and says he will expose private photos of her following her application to Clare’s Law.

Elsewhere, Jimmy is shocked after Will shouts abuse down the phone at his mystery caller, who he thinks he’s cracked the code on.

All this and more in tonight’s Emmerdale spoilers.

Tom threatens to share photos of Belle around (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: Tom threatens Belle

Belle is particularly devastated after opening her laptop to see an email regarding her Clare’s Law application has come through. The email says that there would be no disclosure.

Feeling defeated overall, Belle looks evidently shaken. Elsewhere, Tom is watching her through his cameras. He is vindicated and enjoying her distress.

Not stopping there, Tom then sends Belle a coded comment informing her he’s aware of her application. Additionally, he adds that he has some private images of her that he could send around.

Belle freezes at the threat, although remembers the photos are locked. Following this, she quickly checks the password to her private folder, only to find it has been changed.

Will Tom release the photos?

Will is convinced Rose is tormenting him (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: Will fails to work it out

Having finally come to the conclusion that his tormentor can only be Rose, Will finally decides to face the threat head-on regardless of evidence. He rings back his mystery caller and shouts down the phone that she should give up.

Meanwhile, Jimmy, who is working with him, is left shocked and aghast at Will’s fevered and cruel words.

Later, Will is confused as he sees a video of Rose in Ibiza and realises the phone didn’t ring with an international dial tone.

Afterwards, he and Jimmy are baffled by who it could be, and Will is then worried sick as to how significantly his life could be ruined.

Nate’s big move

Elsewhere, Nate is faced with a huge life decision that leaves him torn.

He admits to Mack that he’s been offered a job in Scotland and needs to decide by tomorrow.

Nate is obviously confused by the decision and is trying to decide what is best for him and his friends, henceforth the worry.

Could Nate be leaving the Dales once and for all?

