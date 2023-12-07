Emmerdale spoilers tonight: Lydia demands the truth from Kim over Craig’s death

In Emmerdale spoilers for tonight Lydia is still struggling over Craig’s death. Despite Kim’s attempts to calm her, Lydia just wants the truth. But will Kim spill?

Also, Tracy and Caleb continue to play a dangerous game as they end up back in each others arms. But as Nate makes his way to Mill – where they are together – is he about to catch them?

All this in tonight’s Emmerdale spoilers.

Will Kim tell Lydia the truth? (Credit: ITV)

Lydia needs answers

Locked in her own battle to move forward following her rape by Craig and then his death, Lydia is still finding everything tough. She feels like she needs answers about Craig’s death and doesn’t know where to turn to get them.

Viewers know Kim’s horse, Ice, killed Craig and Kim and Cain didn’t call for an ambulance, they just left him to die. However, he was likely dead anyway, Cain reasoned, so Kim went about setting it up to look like Ice had escaped and got spooked by Craig, causing him to lash out.

Lydia knows the horse did it, but she doesn’t know Kim was involved, nor Cain. As she presses Kim to help her get answers, will Kim crack and confess her part in Craig’s death? And how will Lydia cope if she does find out the truth? Is it likely to send her spiralling backwards or will the truth finally set her free?

Will Nate realise what’s right in front of his eyes? (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: Caleb and Tracy caught out?

Caleb wants to know why Tracy hasn’t replied to his message and manages to get her alone to ask. She makes out she hasn’t had time.

Caleb is clearly jealous and when he sees Nate and Tracy together at the pub later on, he can’t stand it. As Nate talks about going home to have some alone time with his wife – and hints very strongly at what that will involve, Caleb is forced to act.

He steps in and invents some work that urgently needs doing so he can get Tracy alone.

As Caleb and Tracy head to Mill, they’re soon locked in a passionate embrace again. Caleb’s pleased to get what he wanted.

However, they have no idea Nate is heading to the Mill. Is he about to catch them in the act? How will Tracy explain her being there? Is it game over for the duo? And which man will she eventually end up with?

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour episode on Thursdays.

