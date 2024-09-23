Emmerdale spoilers tonight: John defensive as Vic quizzes him over ‘Aidan Moore’ dog tag

In Emmerdale spoilers tonight (Monday, September 23), John’s ‘dark’ past is supposedly brought to light after he gets defensive as Vic questions him over a dog tag reading ‘Aidan Moore.’

Elsewhere, Lydia supports Belle as they prepare to enter the house together. But what could they find?

Read our Emmerdale spoilers tonight in full below.

John storms out of the pub (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers tonight: John storms out

During tonight’s episode, Victoria loses her rag with John.

She is trying to show him family photos, but he seems more interested in something on his phone. Completely ignoring Vic, he keeps scrolling while she speaks to him.

Finally deciding enough is enough, Vic snatches John’s phone out of his hands. But she is shocked at what she finds…

On the screen, John had been texting Aaron. She is shocked and confused.

Still reeling from her discovery, Vic questions John about his secret love affair.

In true John fashion, he grows furious and storms off.

Vic finds something strange in John’s van… (Credit ITV)

Vic makes a discovery

Still reeling from her discovery, Vic takes a moment to ponder what else John might be hiding.

Afterwards, she calms down and seeks out John while intending to apologise for her outburst earlier.

However, she gets no response at John’s van.

Seeing an opportunity, she lets herself in but what she finds flaws her.

Without much searching, Vic uncovers dog tags with ‘Aidan Moore’ stamped on them. When John arrives, he’s enraged by Victoria’s invasion of privacy and throws her out without an explanation.

What could this mean?

Lydia and Belle make a shocking discovery (Credit: ITV)

Belle discovers the cameras

Elsewhere, Lydia takes time out of her day to support Belle after she admitted Tom had been abusing her.

Belle and Lydia mentally psych themselves up to enter the house together. When inside a messy Dale Head, Belle notices something strange on the floor.

It looks like a screw, but upon closer inspection it appears to be a mini secret camera.

Everything falls into place mentally for Belle and she realises Tom had been filming her for weeks without her knowledge or consent.

Reeling from the discovery, she feels mortified after yet another betrayal from Tom.

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour episode on Thursdays.

