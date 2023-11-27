Emmerdale spoilers tonight: David catches Jacob and Victoria kissing

In Emmerdale spoilers tonight (Monday, November 27), Jacob lies and tells his family that his new girlfriend is Gabby Thomas.

However, when David catches Jacob and Vic sharing a romantic moment together he realises that this is not the case.

But, how will David react to this huge discovery about his son and ex in Emmerdale spoilers?

David rumbles them (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: David rumbles the truth

Tonight, David celebrates his birthday and teases Jacob over the identity of his new girlfriend.

David suspects that it might be Gabby but then brings up his past history with the late Leanna, making Jacob feel bad.

Jacob and Vic head home and enjoy a passionate moment together but Vic is forced to hide when David turns up.

When David tries to see who Jacob has hiding away, Jacob goes along with the rumours that he’s seeing Gabby.

Once David is gone, Jacob assures Vic that Gabby will go along with his story but Vic soon panics when she realises that her bracelet is missing.

As David makes things awkward for an oblivious Gabby, Vic thanks Jacob for finding her bracelet.

However, as the pair kiss, David soon catches them both kissing through the window. But, will he confront them both over the romance?

Mack is desperate for his son to return home (Credit: ITV)

Mack worries about Reuben

Mack comes home after looking for Reuben all night as Amy worries that Chloe and Reuben have gone for good.

Running out of options, Mack pesters Amy and Matty for news on Reuben’s whereabouts. Charity promises Mack that they’ll find Reuben and bring him home. But, will this be possible?

Amit plans to leave the village (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: Amit plans his departure

Feeling like an outsider in Laurel and Jai’s family, Amit tells Suni that he’s planning on going back to India. But, will he really leave the village so soon after his arrival?

Will Ryan be honest with Gail? (Credit: ITV)

Gail wants Ryan to open up

Gail asks Ryan to be more honest with her about how he’s feeling. But, will Ryan share his thoughts with his girlfriend?

Emmerdale usually airs on weekdays at 7.30pm, with an hour long episode on Thursdays.

