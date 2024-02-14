Emmerdale spoilers tonight: Belle wants to cancel the wedding

Our Emmerdale spoilers tonight can reveal that Belle Dingle considers calling off her wedding to Tom King after experiencing last minute nerves and emotion around the absence of her parents.

Will she be able to go ahead with the wedding? And how will controlling Tom react to Belle’s last-minute nerves?

Elsewhere, Tracy is hurt when she sees Caleb together with wife Ruby. And, when she sees them together, Ruby makes a plan of her own.

Will she manage to come between Tracy and Caleb?

Belle feels emotional ahead of her wedding to Tom (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: Belle has cold feet about the wedding

In the run-up to Belle and Tom’s wedding, plans are afoot for her night at Wishing Well. However, she’s feeling emotional ahead of the big day due to her parents’ absence.

With Zak in Scotland – absent from the show due to actor Steve Haliwell’s declining health and subsequent passing – and mum Lisa dead, neither will be able to watch her tie the knot.

As she grows more upset, she considers cancelling the wedding. However, Tom is hurt by Belle’s emotional behaviour and throws it back in her face.

Tom gets sulky when Belle starts having second thoughts (Credit: ITV)

He reminds her that neither of his parents will be there either – and storms off in a mood.

Will the wedding go ahead?

Caleb is caught between Ruby and Tracy (Credit: ITV)

Tracy is jealous to see Caleb and Ruby together

Following the appearance of Caleb’s wife, Ruby, Tracy is hurt when she seems them out together.

Later, Ruby asks for Nicky’s advice on how to win Caleb back.

Ruby watches Caleb with Tracy and plans her revenge (Credit: ITV)

That evening, Caleb and Tracy exchange words on Main Street. Watching the interaction from afar, Ruby plots her revenge.

What does Ruby have planned?

