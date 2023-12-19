Emmerdale: Soap pays ‘lovely’ tribute to late star Steve Halliwell, leaving fans emotional

Fans of Emmerdale have been left feeling emotional as the soap paid tribute to late actor Steve Halliwell last night (Monday, December 18). The star, who played Zak Dingle on the soap, passed away last week, aged 77.

The actor had been battling multiple health issues for some time now, leading to an extended absence from the soap. He passed away on Friday (December 15) following a stay in hospital.

Following his passing, co-stars and fans alike have come together to celebrate the actor’s life and career.

Steve passed away last Friday (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale pays tribute to late star Steve Halliwell

The soap’s tribute to the late star came last night (Monday, December 18), during the end credits. As the credits rolled, an image of the actor appeared on the screen.

“Dedicated to Steve Halliwell, 1946-2023,” said the accompanying text. This marked the passing of the actor who was a much-loved member of the Emmerdale family.

The soap paid tribute to its late star last night (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale fans emotional as soap pays tribute

As the tribute landed, fans took to Twitter (now X) to share their thoughts… and feelings. Many were pleased to see the soap pay tribute to one of its most iconic stars.

Fans were touched by the tribute to the legendary actor, emotional after finding out the upsetting news of his passing.

“Lovely tribute from Emmerdale for Steve Halliwell. Still upset hearing about Steve’s passing. Emmerdale legend, Zak Dingle,” one fan wrote.

“Awwwww love to Steve Halliwell’s family and all the fans who had been entertained for many years. Peace & love,” said another.

“Dedicated to Steve Halliwell. That’s nice,” a third noticed.

Tributes continue to pour in for the star, who appeared on Emmerdale for almost forty years in total.

