Emmerdale spoilers tonight: Belle is furious as she discovers Tom has lied

Emmerdale spoilers for tonight see Belle discover Tom has lied to Suzy over the Take A Vow job offer. But what happens when she confronts him?

Meanwhile, Amit’s ears prick up when he finds out about Pollard’s wealth and also his health problems. He spies a con opportunity, but will Pollard be wise to his games?

Also, Mandy draws a line under Chas and Paddy’s kiss, and Manpreet lays down the law. All this in tonight’s Emmerdale spoilers.

Tom’s lies exposed

Under pressure and stressed and irritable over Belle‘s decision to postpone having children, Tom is certainly taking no prisoners. At the vets Tom ropes his wife in to help on reception, which she reluctantly agrees to.

However when Suzy comes in looking for Vanessa she’s surprised to see Belle there. Believing Belle is too busy focusing on her wellness business to take on extra work, Suzy talks about her disappointment over Belle not taking the job at Take A Vow.

When she says she’d talked to Tom about it, Belle is furious to discover her husband has lied to Suzy and not told Belle anything about it. Although she covers for Tom in front of Suzy, it’s clear Belle’s not happy.

She later confronts her husband over his lies, but he spins some charm and manages to appease her. Has he managed to control Belle once again?

Amit sets Pollard in his sights in Emmerdale spoilers

After learning about Pollard’s money situation, Amit starts to plot. They have a pool match and raise the stakes by betting money. Pleased to see the bet gets Eric excited, Amit sits him down talk about another gamble.

He offers a lucrative business deal that could be right up Pollard’s street. The pair continue to bond as Amit lays the groundwork. But will Pollard realise Amit can’t be trusted?

Mandy forgives Chas

Aaron brings Chas home from hospital continuing to hide his secret over the BRAC2 gene test results. Paddy then brings Eve round to see her mum – and then Mandy arrives.

Things are awkward as the kiss hangs between the three of them. Soon left alone, Mandy confronts Chas about what happened. Although Chas is expecting an onslaught she’s surprised and a little confused when Mandy tells her they need to draw a line under it. But can Mandy really do that?

Manpreet lays down the law in Emmerdale spoilers

After watching Ella and Liam flirt in the surgery again, Manpreet has another word with Liam about behaving professionally. Has she put the dampener on any hopes of romance?

