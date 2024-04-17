Emmerdale spoilers tonight: Amy and Matty’s wedding saved as mystery benefactor pays for the big day

In Emmerdale spoilers tonight (Wednesday, April 17), Amy and Matty’s wedding is back on despite Kerry being unable to afford it.

This is due to a mystery person calling up Leyla and offering to pay for the couple’s wedding.

But, will Amy and Matty get their happy ending? And, who is the mystery benefactor in Emmerdale spoilers?

Someone pays for the wedding! (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: Amy and Matty’s wedding is back on

With Kerry unable to sell her necklace for much money, she feels awful when she watches Amy get ready for her big day.

As Amy and Matty excitedly wait to get wed, Kerry admits that she doesn’t actually have enough money to pay for the wedding.

Matty is devastated by the news that the wedding is off, but the couple’s spirits are raised when a mystery person calls up Leyla and offers to pay for the wedding.

Amy then walks down the aisle with the wedding being saved. But, who paid for the wedding? And, will the happy couple tie the knot?

Belle is never alone… (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: Tom prepares to go on a work trip

Tom’s not happy when he hears of a work trip that he hasn’t been invited to. However, Vanessa soon allows him to go on the trip, with Tom buzzing over the news.

Finding out that Tom will be going away for a short while, Belle worries about being left alone in the house.

However, she’s unaware that she’s constantly being watched on the puppy cam that Tom has hidden in the house. Will Belle find it before Tom goes away?

Moira speaks to Vic (Credit: ITV)

Victoria makes up her mind

Moira speaks to Victoria as Vic make a decision, realising what she needs to do next. But, what is Vic’s next move?

Read more: Who’s leaving Emmerdale in 2024?

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour episode on Thursdays.

Are you looking forward to Emmerdale tonight? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!

For all the latest soap spoilers, news and chat come and join us at Soap Daily now!