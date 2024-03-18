Emmerdale spoilers tonight: Aaron hides positive BRCA2 gene results from Chas

In Emmerdale spoilers tonight (Monday, March 18), Cain and Caleb received their BRCA2 gene test results back and are relieved.

However, Aaron doesn’t get the news he was hoping for and decides to lie to Chas as to not worry her.

But, how long can Aaron keep the truth away from his mum for in Emmerdale spoilers?

Aaron has the faulty gene (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: Aaron receives his results

This evening in the Dales, Moira, Cain and Caleb all receive their BRCA2 gene test results.

Moira breathes a sigh of relief as Cain opens his results up and finds out that he doesn’t have the gene.

However, Cain can’t help but feel slightly guilty that his sister has the gene when he doesn’t.

Elsewhere, Caleb also receives his results and finds out that he’s in the clear. This means that Nicky doesn’t have the gene either.

Cain and Caleb tell a relieved Chas about their results. However, Aaron secretly battles with telling his mum the truth.

He does have the gene. Despite knowing this information, Aaron lies that he doesn’t have it. But, will Chas work out the truth?

Mandy’s concerned about Paddy (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: Mandy confides in Belle

Viewers will know that Mandy recently found out that Paddy kissed Chas before she had her operation, upset over his betrayal.

After this kiss, Paddy had rushed to tell Mandy what had happened. He’d explained that there were no romantic feelings involved and that it was just a one-off mistake due to the intensity of the situation.

Tonight though, Mandy speaks to Belle in the Woolpack and admits her relationship concerns as she worries about where Paddy’s loyalties lie.

But, can Mandy forgive Paddy? Will she give him a chance to make things right? Will Belle give Mandy some valuable advice?

Read more: Who’s leaving Emmerdale in 2024?

Emmerdale usually airs on weekdays at 7.30pm, with an hour long episode on Thursdays.

Are you looking forward to Emmerdale tonight? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!

For all the latest soap spoilers, news and chat come and join us at Soap Daily now!