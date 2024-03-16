Emmerdale spoilers: Tom’s control over Belle steps up

Emmerdale spoilers for next week have revealed Tom King’s controlling abusive behaviour towards new wife Belle is about to get even darker.

But will anyone else spot Belle’s torment? Read on to find out the whole story in Emmerdale spoilers.

Belle is confused when Suzy mentions the job offer (Credit: ITV)

Job offer confusion

Things are a bit awkward between the newly weds as the week begins. Tom is furious after Belle told him she wanted to postpone having a baby. He’s making sure poor Belle knows exactly what he thinks about that decision!

Later, things get even more prickly when Suzy sees Belle working the reception desk at the vet.

She mentions the job offer from Take A Vow – the job offer Tom never bothered to tell Belle about. Belle quickly realises what’s happened and pretends Tom passed on the message, but she’s inwardly furious.

Tom’s not happy when Suzy describes Belle’s client as her “perfect match”.

Belle’s fuming in Emmerdale spoilers

When she gets home, she is still angry, and she accuses Tom of lying to Suzy. As usual, Tom manages to talk his way out of it and calm Belle down.

But tempers rise again when Belle accepts the job.

Can the Dingles protect Belle if they don’t know what’s going on? (Credit: ITV)

Perfect match?

He’s fuming when Suzy describes Belle’s first client as her “perfect match”.

And it’s clear that while Belle is working at Take A Vow, Tom’s not going to be happy – what lengths will he go to in order to control his wife?

Tom’s abuse is stepping up a gear (Credit: ITV)

Tom goes too far in Emmerdale spoilers?

At Marlon‘s party the next day, Tom’s abuse escalates even further.

Surrounded by Dingles, will Belle be protected? Or will she suffer even more?

What is Tom planning? (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Who’s leaving Emmerdale in 2024?

Emmerdale usually airs on weekdays at 7.30pm, with an hour long episode on Thursdays.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!

For all the latest soap spoilers, news and chat come and join us at Soap Daily now!