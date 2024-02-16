Emmerdale spoilers: Tom humiliates Belle as his controlling grip tightens

Our latest Emmerdale spoilers can reveal that Tom King humiliates wife Belle as he continues to exert his control over their marriage.

Ever since rekindling their relationship last year, Tom has exerted worrying signs of mistreatment of Belle. This first emerged when he accidentally knocked her down during a proposal gone wrong.

He continued to treat Belle badly even once they were engaged to be married – sulking when she declined to take his name, then storming off when she accidentally brought up the subject of his parents.

Although Jimmy made him see sense, Tom continued to sulk through the wedding, fuming at the rowdy behaviour of Belle’s relatives.

Tom’s treatment of Belle continues to worsen (Credit: ITV)

As the storyline continues, Belle and Tom return from their honeymoon. However, Belle’s attempt to spice up their marriage backfires when controlling Tom strikes again – leaving her hurt and humiliated.

How will Belle react to Tom’s latest act of casual cruelty?

Read our Emmerdale spoilers for this story in full below.

The honeymoon’s over as Tom puts his foot down (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: Tom and Belle return from honeymoon

As the week begins, Tom and Belle return home from their honeymoon, more loved-up than ever. But when Belle unexpectedly tries to assert herself, it doesn’t take long for Tom to show his true colours.

As she attempts to speak up, Tom puts his foot down again, intent on being in control of their marriage.

A surprise for Tom doesn’t go as intended when Tom snaps back at Belle again (Credit: ITV)

Belle’s surprise for Tom backfires

Later, at the Salon, Belle, Lydia and Mandy discuss their sex lives. As they chat, Mandy inspires Belle to give Tom a surprise.

But when she pops by to spring her surprise on Tom at work, her plan quickly backfires.

Tom humiliates poor Belle (Credit: ITV)

Unimpressed, Tom chastises a humiliated Belle.

Will Belle stand up for herself in the face of Tom’s controlling behaviour?

Read more: Who’s leaving Emmerdale in 2024?

Emmerdale usually airs on weekdays at 7.30pm, with an hour long episode on Thursdays.

What do you think of our story? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!

For all the latest soap spoilers, news and chat come and join us at Soap Daily now!