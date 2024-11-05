Emmerdale spoilers for next week: First look as Vinny learns the truth about Tina Dingle

In Emmerdale spoilers for next week, the truth about Vinny’s biological mum comes to light after Tina Dingle sits him down.

Mandy tries to keep her quiet, but it doesn’t quite go to plan. Safe to say, the rest of the Dingles aren’t too pleased…

All this and more in Emmerdale spoilers for next week.

1. Emmerdale spoilers: Mandy’s lies come to light

The week starts off with a shock twist, as Tina is confused to open the door of her caravan. She’s in a random field and not sure how she got there.

Not backing down, a defiant Mandy demands that she leave the Dingles alone for good. However, Mandy’s outraged when she arrives back at the Dingles to find Tina with Vinny.

He is reeling after Tina finally revealed she is his biological mum. The truth is out in the open…

Mandy begs him to listen to her reasoning but Vinny quietly leaves once the two women argue intently with each other. Out on Main Street it’s chaos as the rest of the Dales learn the truth. Feeling betrayed, the Dingles probe Mandy as Tina slips away unnoticed.

Distraught to have been lied to, Vinny disowns Mandy leaving her devastated. The next day, Tina pleads her case to a steely Vinny, trying to assuage her own guilt. She remains poker-faced when Vinny offers her a choice: stay in his life or take the 50k, return Zak’s will and leave for good.

What will she decide?

2. Pollard gets emotional

Pollard is dismissed when he confronts Caleb about the increase in traffic due to his warehouse.

Furious at Caleb’s attitude, Eric commandeers one of Caleb’s lorries. Due to not having his medication and being in a state of stress, his hand tremors and he crashes into some crates.

Shaking, Pollard struggles to hold it together. Later, Caleb comes to the shop and warns Pollard against interfering with his business and Pollard does his best to maintain his dignity in front of Caleb.

The next day, Pollard’s embarrassed when Caleb spots him clearly out of sorts. Aware he’s in need of help, Caleb offers him a lift.

Feeling defeated, Pollard swallows his pride and accepts. Caleb drops a vulnerable Pollard at Liam’s house and despite their usual bickering, Pollard’s emotional as he thanks Caleb for his kindness.

Liam assures Eric that his brief paralysis was a symptom of not having access to his usual medication. Adamant that he doesn’t want to worry anyone, Eric makes Liam promise not to tell his family.

Caleb’s surprised to see Pollard already back behind the counter at the shop and although Pollard assures Caleb that he’s not giving up, there’s a new-found warmth between the men.

3. Emmerdale spoilers: Nicola is worried

Angel snaps at her mum when Nicola suggests returning to school.

She’s appalled when Angel admits that she has an evil nature and worries for her troubled daughter.

Laurel does her best to support a distraught Nicola as they mull over Angel’s words. Aware she needs her husband at this time, Laurel encourages her to make amends with Jimmy.

Will Nicola listen to her friend’s advice?

4. Jai and Caleb clash

There’s tension between Jai and Caleb. Jai is angry that Caleb ignored his worries and offered Kerry a job without consulting him.

At the end of his tether, Jai demands back the money Caleb hid for him in an offshore account. Playing along, Caleb makes a call and proves that it can’t be done immediately.

Will Jai carry on?

5. Tom threatens Paddy

Tom is not done with his manipulation as Paddy is left compromised when Tom threatens to air the vet’s dirty laundry.

In return for keeping his mouth shut, Tom wants his job back.

Will Paddy back down?

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights on ITV at 7.30pm.

Classic Emmerdale usually airs every weekday on ITV3 at 6am and 6.30am, plus 1.40pm and 2.10pm.

