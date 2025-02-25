Emmerdale spoilers for next week: First look as villagers gather for three funerals

In Emmerdale spoilers for next week, the villagers gather for three funerals as they mourn Suzy, Leyla and Amy.

1. A final goodbye to Leyla

Jacob asks Liam to read a eulogy at Leyla’s funeral as Liam tells him not to rush back to work. It isn’t long before Jacob returns to work and suffers a panic attack, hiding his pain by drinking with mate Rich.

At Leyla’s funeral, the attendees all dress up in glamorous outfits as emotions are clearly high…

Emmerdale spoilers next week: 2. Sarah’s pregnant

With Jacob telling her to stay away as she tries to support him, Sarah stares at an unopened pregnancy test…

After Leyla’s funeral, Sarah keeps her positive pregnancy test result a secret.

But, Charity senses Sarah’s hiding something and encourages her to tell her what’s the matter.

3. Mary’s keeping a guilty secret

Vanessa tells Mary that she can’t attend one of the funerals, later being supported by her. Mary does her best to be there for Vanessa.

However, a flashback to the night of the limo crash then reveals why Mary’s feeling so guilty over something…

4. Manpreet acts suspicious

Manpreet is guarded when Liam picks up her phone by mistake. Chas then wonders what she’s hiding…

Emmerdale spoilers next week: 5. Amy’s funeral

Cain and Moira get ready to announce their break up to Kyle and Isaac as they head to the woods for Amy’s funeral.

Emotions are high as Matty takes his anger out on Cain, but Victoria then tells him to focus on Amy today.

He then reads an emotional eulogy for his late wife.

6. Marlon’s not a fan of Dylan

Angry with Marlon, April head to a derelict squat to reunite with her friend from the streets – Dylan. Dylan then advises April to head back home with her dad.

Marlon has hope of getting through to his daughter when he agrees to give her some space, but he’s not impressed when he sees Dylan rock up in the village the next day.

April tells her dad that she invited Dylan, suggesting that he’d feel at home in the village. Marlon is then persuaded to speak to Rhona about allowing Dylan to stay the night.

7. Joe plans to leave

Joe tells Dawn that he’s leaving because of Kim, leaving Dawn stunned that Kim knows about their affair.

