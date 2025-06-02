Emmerdale spoilers for next week: First look as Tracy is in the frame for Nate’s murder

In Emmerdale spoilers for next week, Tracy is in the spotlight for Nate’s murder – so she gives them a false alibi.

Elsewhere, Bear puts little Eve in danger after leaving her alone for a while. And bad boy Kammy risks the wrath of Joe Tate.

All this and more in Emmerdale spoilers for next week.

1. Tracy is in the frame for murder

Everyone is still reeling over the Nate reveal, and it doesn’t take long for Tracy Robinson to look suspicious.

John is questioned by the police and does his best to make Cain look innocent. But when Cain Dingle speaks honestly, he expresses his fears that Tracy killed Nate.

John tries to make Cain feel better, telling him the police will get a different suspect soon – and so he starts planning. Soon enough, the police arrive at Tracy’s with a search warrant and find Nate’s phone in Frankie’s playhouse.

Tracy is taken in for questioning and is shocked when they tell her there is no record of a removal van picking up Nate’s belongings.

When she gets back to the village, she and Cain quickly make it clear that they believe the other is guilty and there is no friendship anymore.

The police work out that Nate was killed on the day he left for Shetland. Tracy then lies and tells them she was with Vanessa that whole day, and asks her sister to cover for her. But when the detective arrives at the vets surgery to check this, will Vanessa lie for Tracy?

Emmerdale spoilers next week 2. Tracy fights Ruby

Later on, battle lines are drawn between Tracy and Ruby Miligan once again. Tracy slaps Ruby in public and everyone is quick to interrupt the fight – but who will come out on top?

3. Eve is in danger

Bear is persuaded to see Liam about his insomnia – and so he does when he is looking after Eve.

He promises to give her some sweets if she doesn’t tell anyone, she agrees and he leaves her in the house while Mandy and Paddy are having a nap.

But Eve gets bored by herself and goes to the kitchen to get more sweets, but doesn’t realise she is actually getting Bear’s sleeping pills.

Mandy and Paddy wake up and are terrified when they realise Eve has been in Bear’s pill box. Has she taken anything? And will Eve be okay?

4. Kammy steals from Home Farm

It’s the anniversary of Vinny and Gabby’s first kiss – but he has forgotten. He enlists Kammy to help win Gabby back over, so they sneak into Home Farm.

It’s Kammy’s first time inside the big house and he is shocked at how luxurious it is, and spots Clemmie’s new phone. But, Vinny gets him to focus on their task.

Later, Gabby is ecstatic at the romantic scene laid out at the scrapyard.

But what they don’t know is Kammy is on a call trying to find someone to buy Clemmie’s phone off him – which he stole from Home Farm.

When Joe and Dawn realise the phone is missing, he is quick to point fingers at Billy. But will Kammy have made an enemy of Joe if the truth comes out?

Emmerdale spoilers next week 5. Jacob expresses his concerns

Jacob realises that Sarah hasn’t told Charity Dingle about her cancer yet and lets her know just how angry he is.

6. Pollard’s full of surprises

Pollard throws a spanner in the works at his surprise birthday party, by revealing he is selling the barn – leaving Kerry aghast.

