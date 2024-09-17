Emmerdale spoilers for next week: First look as Tom puts Belle in terrifying situation

In Emmerdale spoilers for next week, Belle hopes that she’s getting through to Amelia but is later cornered by Tom as her hopes are dashed.

Elsewhere, an ambulance arrives in the village as someone needs help.

All this and more in Emmerdale spoilers for next week.

1. Belle tries to help Amelia – but it backfires

Belle gets a call from Kim and is told that the house has been left a mess. Lydia then heads off with Belle to clean it. Inside though, Belle notices a mini secret camera on the floor…

Lydia advises Belle to go to the police about Tom’s hidden cameras as Belle struggles knowing that Tom has been spying on her. Belle doesn’t want to report Tom though, worried that she’ll have to relive everything in court. She then thinks things over though and asks Lydia about what it was like to report Craig.

At the Woolpack, a misunderstanding sees Amelia rage at Belle and Chas over the whole situation with Tom. Amy and Kerry fear that Amelia is still seeing Tom in secret…

Eventually, it seems as though Belle has started to get somewhere with Amelia. Amelia arranges to privately meet up with Belle to discuss Tom, but it soon becomes clear that Belle may not be able to trust her.

Belle waits for Amelia at the Dingles’ but is horrified as Tom enters the house. He then stops Belle from escaping, locking the door. But, how will Belle get out of this one?

Emmerdale spoilers: 2. John acts defensive

Victoria’s not happy when she shows John some family photos but he’s obviously not paying attention. She then snatches John’s phone off him and realises that he’s been messaging Aaron.

After quizzing John on his secret love affair with Aaron, Vic worries that John could be hiding something else too. She then lets herself into John’s van and finds a dog tag with the name ‘Aidan Moore’ on it.

John then turns up and is furious that Vic has invaded his privacy, kicking her out of his van. But, has Vic touched a nerve?

3. John acts quickly when it comes to Pollard

John realises that Pollard’s having an angina attack, and acts quickly. Liam praises John for his quick thinking. After receiving this praise, John then goes ahead and accepts the job at Brook Surgery.

4. Sparks fly between Charles and Laurel

Charles and Claudette fail to see eye to eye with Laurel over her modern ideas for the harvest festival at the church. Charles is livid when he realises that Laurel has gone ahead with her own ideas without his approval. He then makes his anger known.

Laurel and Charles don’t stay mad at each other for long though and soon end up kissing each other. Things soon escalate as the pair head upstairs.

They have no idea that Jai and Manpreet are both considering speaking to their exes about how they really feel. Manpreet then turns up at Woodbine to talk to Charles… But, will she catch him with Laurel?

Emmerdale spoilers: 5. An ambulance is called

Next week, an ambulance turns up at the village… But, who is in need of help?

Emmerdale usually airs on weekdays at 7.30pm, with an hour long episode on Thursdays.

