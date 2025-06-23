Emmerdale spoilers for next week: First look as Paddy is attacked

In Emmerdale spoilers for next week, Paddy is attacked by an aggressive dog as he starts a feud with farmer Celia.

Elsewhere, Ross isn’t happy when Mackenzie Boyd goes behind his back.

All this and more in Emmerdale spoilers.

Emmerdale spoilers next week 1. Mack betrays Ross

Mack tries to get Lewis to change his mind about selling weed to a dealer, telling him they’re trying to save Moira’s farm. But, Ross agrees to doing things Lewis’ way.

The brothers have no idea that Mack’s already agreed to sell to a dealer, with Lewis believing Ross Barton has betrayed him.

Ross is furious with Mack for ruining his bond with Lewis, not wanting to help secure the deal with dealer Ray.

Later on, Ross notices that the crop of weed is gone and points the finger at Mack. But, he then realises that Mack wasn’t behind it and didn’t sell the weed to Ray.

Ross panics that Lewis has the weed himself and could get sent to prison. With Lewis reassuring him that he didn’t take it, Ross then panics that someone’s selling the weed on the streets.

2. Paddy’s attacked

Paddy spots a sheep caught in a fence on Celia’s farm and goes to help it. However, he’s soon attacked by an aggressive dog.

Bear saves Paddy and waits for him to come out of surgery at the hospital. But, he then turns on Paddy and makes harsh comments about his character which sting.

With Mandy and Marlon failing to lift Paddy’s spirits, he takes Bear’s advice and confronts Celia with a vets’ bolt gun. Paddy then blames Bear for the situation and kicks him out of the house.

Marlon tries to keep the peace by organising a lads’ day playing ‘Oh God They’re Zombies.’

But, as Paddy fails to play the game properly, Marlon has a serious talk with his mate. But, will the chat help Paddy?

3. Sarah helps Cain look at the positives

Sarah tells Cain that Tracy banning the Dingles from Nate’s funeral means that the family can give him a proper send-off the Dingle way instead. What will the have planned?

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an early release at 7am on ITVX.

Classic Emmerdale usually airs weekdays at 6am and 6.30am, plus 1.40pm and 2.10pm on ITV3.

