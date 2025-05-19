Emmerdale spoilers for next week: First look as John plans his escape ahead of his wedding day to Aaron

In Emmerdale spoilers for next week, John’s fears lead him to pack his bags and plan his escape before his wedding to Aaron.

Elsewhere, Sarah receives a devastating cancer diagnosis.

All this and more in Emmerdale spoilers.

Emmerdale spoilers next week 1. John prepares to escape

On his wedding day to Aaron, John worries that he’ll be arrested for Nate’s murder. John then hears from Cain that the lake has started to be dredged.

Planning to escape quickly, John packs his bags but is caught by Aaron who puts it down to pre-wedding jitters.

John waits for Aaron to leave and continues with his escape plan. However, he then hides near the lake and receives a loving text from Aaron. Watching the workers cancel the dredging of the lake, John proceeds with the wedding.

2. John visits Aidan

John’s not ready to breathe a sigh of relief yet though as he bumps into Cathleen in the village who tells him that Aidan has woken up from his coma and is asking for John.

Worried that Aidan might ruin the wedding ceremony, John agrees to pay Aidan a visit.

Aaron watches John head to the hospital with Cathleen and follows him, worried.

Aaron sees John talking to Aidan and thinks John’s still in love with him. He then calls off the wedding.

With John watching Aaron drive off, will the wedding go ahead?

Emmerdale spoilers next week 3. The wedding drama continues

John tries to then talk Aaron back into marrying him, but Aaron’s decision remains a mystery.

Belle, Vic and Chas Dingle try to cover for the missing grooms at the Woolpack as they await for them to show.

The wedding ceremony goes ahead as Aaron chooses Paddy to fill in as his best man due to Mack’s mysterious absence. But, will they say ‘I do?”

Emmerdale expert Carena Crawford on Emmerdale Insider really hopes things don’t go to plan this time!

4. Joe vs Billy

A social worker turns up at Home Farm following a safeguarding concern, but confirms that no further action is needed.

Joe realises though that he needs to put in a lot of effort to make things right with Clemmie, but this is only made more apparent when she goes missing when he’s meant to be watching her.

Billy then advises that Dawn and the kids move out of Home Farm and away from Joe, but Dawn doesn’t want to. Billy then suggests that Dawn still has feelings for Joe.

With Dawn tired of arguing with Billy, Joe conjures up a plan…

5. Lewis wants answers

Ross goes out kayaking with Lewis but secretly takes his house keys. Ross then asks Mack to steal Lewis’ plants while he’s out distracting him. Mack then finds a huge cannabis farm in the attic.

Lewis then gets a phone intruder alert and asks Ross why Mack is in his house.

Lewis agrees to let Mack go from the house as long as Ross tells him the truth about how Emma died…

Emmerdale spoilers next week 6. Sarah receives her cancer diagnosis

Sarah receives her biopsy results alone at the hospitals and finds out she has cervical cancer in the early stages. Jacob then spots Sarah at the hospital and finds out about her diagnosis and is concerned over her continued hopes to have a baby.

Jacob suggests that Sarah’s selfish for wanting a baby, explaining the impact losing a parent could have on a child. He’s then left in a difficult situation when he finds out he’s the only one who knows about the cancer and IVF plans. But, what will he do with this information?

Read more: Mike Parr expecting first child as he announces girlfriend’s pregnancy

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour episode on Thursdays.

Visit our Facebook page @emmerdaleinsider for all the latest Emmerdale news, gossip and spoilers and let us know what you think! Or find us on Twitter @emmerdaleinside