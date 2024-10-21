Emmerdale spoilers for next week: First look as Billy’s fighting puts him in serious danger

In Emmerdale spoilers next week, Billy Fletcher realises that he has gotten in too deep with Jade and her underground fight club. With Billy in danger, can Mack and Aaron get him out of trouble before it’s too late?

Elsewhere, Nicola begins to suspect that something is amiss between Tom and Carl Jr after her son clams up and grows scared in his presence. Is Nicola onto Tom at last?

Meanwhile, Liam is forced to choose between Chas and Ella after sharing a kiss with the Woolpack landlady. Who will Liam choose?

All these Emmerdale spoilers and more below.

1. Billy is in danger

Billy feels guilty as he continues to lie to Dawn about his fighting. Aaron tells Mack that he needs to stop Billy’s fighting before it’s too late. He does his best to talk Billy down, but stubborn Billy is determined to fight again.

Meeting with Jade, he tries to back out of the fight – but realises that he’s deeply underestimated the people he’s dealing with.

Later, Mack sees Billy being escorted to the fight by Jade. He tries to make Billy see sense, but Billy tells him that he has to fight now for his own safety.

At the warehouse, Jade reveals the dangerous rules of the unlicensed fight. All too late, Billy realises that he’s made a massive mistake…

2. Nicola’s onto Tom

Nicola guesses that Carl’s mood has something to do with Tom. She tries to get him to talk, but he falls silent when Tom returns home.

Nicola is frustrated that Carl can’t be honest with her, and calls Jimmy. She tells him that Carl’s mood has something to do with Tom… and grows even more suspicious when she sees the radio-controlled car in the bin.

She questions Carl over the toy and manages to get some information out of the boy – but Carl is scared to tell the full truth. Later, as Nicola grills Tom, Jimmy grows concerned over what he’s hearing.

As Tom tries to lie his way out of trouble, Nicola threatens to call the police. Can Tom talk his way out of this one?

3. Emmerdale spoilers continued: Moira and Cain confront their darkest fears

Cain stresses over his darkest fear – Moira’s death. Meanwhile, Matty and Moira forge ahead with their plan to visit Adam, surprising Cain.

Struggling with the thought of Moira going away, he and Moira comfort each other. Both become painfully aware that this could be the start of a far more permanent goodbye.

4. Liam makes a choice

Chas invites Liam and Ella over to Halloween at the pub. Meanwhile, Liam struggles to hide his feelings for her.

Paddy delays sacking Ella, but she begins to pick up on his odd behaviour. Later, Liam confesses his feelings to Chas, who reciprocates with a kiss.

Afterwards, Liam prepares to break up with Ella. Will he go through with it?

5. A face from Charity’s past returns

A blast from the past returns into Charity’s life – leaving Mack uneasy. Who is this figure from Charity’s past, and what do they want?

6. More Emmerdale spoilers: Gail grows frustrated

Gail grows frustrated with Ryan. As she complains about her problems, she ropes Mary and Bob into joining the book club.

Read more: Who’s leaving Emmerdale in 2024? Cast exits, arrivals and returns.

Emmerdale usually airs on weekdays at 7.30pm, with an hour long episode on Thursdays.

What do you think of this story? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFixand let us know.

Visit our Facebook page @emmerdaleinsider for all the latest Emmerdale news, gossip and spoilers and let us know what you think! Or find us on Twitter @emmerdaleinsider