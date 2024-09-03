Emmerdale spoilers for next week: First look as Moira causes huge barn explosion

In Emmerdale spoilers for next week, Moira hallucinates Ruby as Emma Barton and goes to shoot her before causing the barn to go up in flames.

Elsewhere, Cain beats Nate up as he discovers his latest betrayal.

All this and more in Emmerdale spoilers for next week.

1. Cain punches Nate

Caleb tells Tracy all about what he saw go on between Nate and Moira, leaving Tracy devastated. It isn’t long before Cain turns up to hear the news, not giving Nate a chance to explain.

Cain soon punches his son to the floor and continues to beat him up… Tracy soon decides that she’s not going to move to Shetland with Nate after all and gives him five minutes to explain himself and say goodbye to Frankie…

2. Moira’s gunshot leaves Ruby’s life on the line

With Moira finding out that Cain beat Nate up, she gets a feeling of Deja vu and slaps Cain hard before he leaves. Angry and confused, Moira’s then confronted by Ruby in the barn.

Mixing Ruby’s voice up with that of the late Emma Barton’s, Moira padlocks the barn door and points a shotgun at her…

Moira fires a warning shot but the bullet hits a light bulb and causes a spark to form. Ruby and Moira then fight over the shotgun, but it’s Ruby that ends up suffering a blow to the head.

Moira then freezes with Ruby’s body as she realises what’s actually gone on. However, the small spark has now grown towards some spilled tractor fuel and has caught alight…

3. A barn explosion injures multiple villagers

Seeing the barn on fire, Mack fails to get in touch with Moira. He then rushes to reach a nearby quadbike, heading inside the burning barn with John by his side.

Cain, Chas and Caleb are all informed about the fire by Mack and rush to the scene. Cain is desperate to reach Moira but Chas tries to stop her brother from entering the fire.

A huge explosion then erupts with much-loved villagers being thrown to the ground. But, will everyone survive?

4. Will’s plans are put on hold

With his tormentor still blackmailing him, Will’s ready to look them in the eye. Setting out to meet the mystery person at a lay-by, Will soon has to hide the blackmail money as he’s informed by Caleb about the fire.

Receiving a threatening message from his tormentor, Will panics as he goes to help the Dingles with the fire. How much trouble is Will in?

Emmerdale usually airs on weekdays at 7.30pm, with an hour long episode on Thursdays.

