Emmerdale spoilers for next week: First look as April is found as special episode reveals tragic story

In Emmerdale spoilers for next week, PC Swirling delivers the news to Marlon and Rhona that April has been found.

Elsewhere, Charity sneaks into Home Farm and makes a huge discovery.

All this and more in Emmerdale spoilers.

Emmerdale spoilers next week 1. April’s found

Ross worries about Marlon when he admits that he got a black eye after being tricked into giving away his money. Both Ross and Paddy encourage Marlon to spend time with his family at home and take a step back from the search for April as tensions increase.

With Rhona upset over Marlon’s isolation from the rest of the family, hope is not lost when PC Swirling turns up and reveals that April has been found. A special episode will then see viewers finally find out April’s tragic story as Marlon and Rhona struggle to process what’s happened.

2. Charity makes a discovery at Home Farm

Charity’s not happy when she hears that Joe has offered to pull some strings to get Noah a job working out in Dubai. She makes it clear that Noah’s not moving to Dubai, but Noah’s too taken in by the idea to listen to his mum’s advice.

Desperate to intervene with the plans, Charity sneaks into Home Farm and takes the laptop before heading back out. She then makes a huge discovery… But, what does she find?

Emmerdale spoilers next week 3. Leyla feels alone

Leyla suggests a Valentine’s raffle at work to Suzy and Belle. They’re not too keen though and later reject Leyla’s dinner plan suggestion. She can’t help but feel alone…

Emmerdale spoilers next week 4. Sarah and Jacob arrange a night out

Sarah gets herself all glammed up and gets ready for a night out with Jacob. But, will he show up this time?

5. Joe manages to pull the wool over Kim’s eyes

Joe uses his painkiller withdrawal to get closer to Dawn but Kim’s suspicious of the amount of time the pair are spending together.

Joe then spins her a tale about his painkiller story, with Kim taking this as the truth. With Kim off their case, Joe and Dawn share a passionate kiss before heading upstairs.

6. Caleb confronts Cain over his fling with Ruby

Caleb confronts Cain over sleeping with Ruby but Cain denies it ever happening. Caleb then admits that Anthony was the one who told him about it. Will Cain fess up or will he make out that Anthony was lying?

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights on ITV at 7.30pm, with an early release on ITVX at 7am.

Classic Emmerdale usually airs every weekday on ITV3 at 6am and 6.30am, plus 1.40pm and 2.10pm.

