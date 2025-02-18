Emmerdale spoilers for next week: First look as April decides to register birth of her stillborn baby

In Emmerdale spoilers for next week, April makes the difficult decision to register the birth of her stillborn baby.

Elsewhere, Ross holds Joe against his will as his health continues to deteriorate.

All this and more in Emmerdale spoilers.

1. April struggles

April’s grateful to Rhona for her loving support as she admits that she’d like to register the birth of her stillborn baby.

Marlon and Rhona can’t help but worry when April reveals her plan to return to school tomorrow.

But as she hears some girls talking about her, is it all too much too soon for April?

Emmerdale spoilers next week 2. Jacob’s grieving

Jacob’s feeling lots of grief next week. But, can anyone support him through this tough time?

3. Ross puts Joe in his place

Noah can’t remember anything from his spiking ordeal as someone visits Kim and shares their suspicions over Joe. But, Kim’s certain he’s not to blame.

Not so sure of herself anymore though, Kim hires Lydia to spy on Joe for her. She’s desperate to find out what Joe’s secret is, still oblivious to his affair with Dawn.

With Noah experiencing a worrying flashback, Ross grabs Joe when he suffers a dizzy spell and threatens him. He then traps him in a barn… But, when alone inside, Joe’s condition gets worse.

4. Steph’s suspicious

The ‘Anthony murder club’ join forces in a crisis meeting, horrified to learn that Caleb tried to frame Cain for the death of Ruby’s dad.

One member of the club suggests that they go to the police. But, the rest fear that this could backfire on them all massively.

Meanwhile, Steph’s desperate to find out her parents’ secret. But, will she get to the truth?

Emmerdale spoilers next week 5. A vigil is held

Charles conducts a vigil as the villagers gather after the limo crash last week.

6. Manpreet’s on edge

At the vigil, Manpreet receives some messages and acts rather guarded about them. But, who is contacting her?

