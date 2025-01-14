Emmerdale spoilers for next week: First look as Anthony’s found dead following brutal attack

In Emmerdale spoilers for next week, multiple people are out to get Anthony who is later found dead by someone. But, who was responsible?

Elsewhere, Dawn and Joe share a kiss as guilty Dawn considers telling Billy all.

All this and more in Emmerdale spoilers.

1. Dawn’s suspicious of Joe

Dawn has a lot to consider as Kim suggests that she gives up her job at the vets and works at Home Farm Estates full time instead. Dawn then finds out that Joe is her new boss and reckons he was behind the idea.

Concerned, Dawn starts asking Joe questions about the job but ends up kissing him and sleeping with him at Home Farm. Later on, after Joe gifts Noah a heirloom, Charity storms into Home Farm and hands him back the watch. She’s desperate for him to leave Noah alone.

Dawn feels guilty when Billy returns home from the hospital with Evan. But, will she admit to cheating on him?

Emmerdale spoilers 2. Dawn comes to Joe’s rescue

Some time later, Joe sits in his parked car, drifting in and out of consciousness. Dawn panics when she finds Joe in a bad way at the wheel, with a bottle of pills on the floor of his car.

After this ordeal, Dawn heads back to Home Farm and decides that she’s going to tell Billy all about her time with Joe. But, will she backtrack?

3. Joe and Kim have a heart-to-heart

Kim and Joe sit down with each other on a bench at the graveyard, with Joe realising that Kim really does miss Graham. Kim is deeply grieving Will but feels grateful for Joe’s support during this tough time.

4. Anthony found dead

Steph’s baffled to see her parents reunited as if nothing went on. A hungover Anthony stays on the sofa at Laurel’s before he begins his tutoring session with Angelica. Nicola has no idea about what has recently kicked off…

After being filled in by Chas on how dangerous Anthony is, Nicola returns home and tries to intervene with the tutoring session. But, Anthony isn’t happy with the confrontation.

As Anthony threatens Nicola, Laurel swoops in and plays the hero by whacking him unconscious with a candlestick. Nicola then goes to A&E after this altercation in a bid to find out if Anthony has been admitted. Laurel then seeks religious advice as she’s left with the guilt over what she’s done.

In a horrifying turn of events, a gunshot is fired and Anthony is found dead by someone. This comes after Caleb order Anthony to get in his car. But, Aaron, Cain, Ruby and Laurel are also after him.

Anthony’s bloody tooth lies unnoticed at the Depot. But, what happened to Anthony? And, who was responsible?

Emmerdale spoilers next week 5. Chas opens up to Cain

Cain sits down with Chas and notices that’s she’s really upset. He worries that his fling with Ruby may no longer be a secret. Chas then opens up to her brother and reveals a troubling truth. But, what is Chas hiding? And, how will Cain react to the secret?

Read more: Emmerdale 2025 exits; everything we know about who is leaving

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights on ITV at 7.30pm.

Classic Emmerdale usually airs every weekday on ITV3 at 6am and 6.30am, plus 1.40pm and 2.10pm.

Visit our Facebook page @emmerdaleinsider for all the latest Emmerdale news, gossip and spoilers and let us know what you think! Or find us on Twitter @emmerdaleinside