Emmerdale spoilers: Moira forced to stop work after she causes multiple deaths

In Emmerdale spoilers for next week, embattled Moira Dingle is forced to stop work after she inadvertently causes multiple deaths as a side-effect of her ailing health. Last week’s episodes have seen Moira attempt to come to terms with her brain tumour diagnosis.

And, as she continues to struggle with the symptoms, this has a terrible effect upon her work – leading to the death of the sheep on her farm. How will Moira react when her family force her to stop working?

Meanwhile, as Moira continues to struggle with her health, support comes from an unlikely place – in a burgeoning friendship with Ruby Fox-Miligan, of all people.

Mack is shocked when he discovers that their sheep have gone missing (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: Moira’s erratic behaviour continues

Moira is irritated when Matty arrives on the farm with a holdall, set on moving in. Her confused and erratic behaviour continues to worry both Mack and Matty.

Later, Mack is stressed when he discovers that the sheep have escaped. He accuses Moira of letting them loose, and she agrees not to go out any longer without supervision.

Disaster strikes when Matty and Mack notice that multiple sheep aren’t moving. After investigating, they tell Moira that most of the sheep are dead and one is in a really bad state.

What has happened?

With the livestock in a bad way, Moira tries to remember what she did (Credit: ITV)

No more work for Moira

Shocked by the dead sheep, Moira attempts to remember what happened. She grows upset, but ultimately realises needs to stop working for the time being.

Later, Moira and Ruby bond. As the two women grow closer, Moira confides in her rival about her health issues, while Ruby tells her about her mother’s cremation.

Will Ruby help Moira come to terms with her illness?

