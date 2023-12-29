Emmerdale spoilers: First look at all-new pics as Aaron and Mack steal a car from Cain

Our Emmerdale spoilers for January 8-12 can reveal that Aaron and Mack attempt to steal a car from Cain Dingle. But will their risky plan leave them on the receiving end of Cain’s wrath?

Elsewhere, Oscar arrives in the village looking for answers, while Charity struggles with both this and news from DS Jones about Harry.

And, as Kim and Lydia begin to re-establish their friendship, Tracy tries to break free of Caleb’s influence.

Elsewhere, Jai has some unpleasant news for Suni, and Pollard opens up to Rodney about his Parkinson’s.

1. Aaron and Mack steal a car from Cain

Mack tells Aaron that they need to be more daring in their car-stealing enterprise. They hatch a plan to steal a more expensive car.

The next day, as Aaron witnesses a business partner of Kim’s having car trouble, he watches as the car is left in the village for repairs.

As they discuss how they might get their hands on the car, Aaron and Mack see Cain driving it to the garage. Later, Mack tells Moira that the tractor isn’t working. Moira phones Cain for help.

As Cain leaves the garage to go help Moira, Aaron prepares to break in to the garage.

However, he’s frustrated to find the car with the bonnet open and both wheels off. He races against time to repair it enough to drive away.

But when Cain leaves the farm all-too quickly, Mack’s phone dies before he can warn Aaron. Having apparently fixed the car, Aaron is frustrated when the vehicle still doesn’t start. Having heard nothing from Mack, he heads back under the bonnet. But will Cain catch him red handed?

2. Oscar arrives in the village looking for answers

Oscar arrives in the village and tells Gail, Ryan and Charity that his mum knows about his visit to the village yesterday. They try to tell him to go home, but a furious Sophie bursts in.

Gail and Charity are thrown off when Ryan hits back at Sophie, revealing his hurt. As Charity takes Oscar away to give them space, Gail forgives guilty Sophie – but reminds her that they’re upset to have been cut off, and that the decision should be Oscar’s.

Meanwhile, Charity is unsure what to tell Oscar. Mack encourages her to keep things simple. Oscar probes Charity for answers about Ryan’s father, but – admitting her age to her grandson – Oscar works out the implications of the difference.

He tells Charity that he’s glad his grandfather is no longer around. After Sophie and Oscar apologise to each other, she agrees to give him a chance to see Gail and Ryan again.

3. Caleb won’t take no for an answer

Tracy pitches her idea for a forest nursery to Gabby. Later, Tracy tells Caleb that she intends to buy him out of her business. However, his smug scepticism soon gets under her skin.

The next day, when Caleb asks to sit in on the meeting as an investor, Gabby immediately dismisses Tracy’s plans. Furious, Tracy asks Moira for her opinion. She suggests giving the money back to Caleb and seeing if he takes it.

Tracy floats the idea of telling Nate the truth about her affair instead. Moira warns that this could mean the end of their marriage. She is left feeling uneasy when Tracy implies that this is exactly what she intends to do.

Later, Tracy tells a stunned Caleb that she has transferred his money back to him. But how will she react when Caleb keeps the money on the table, promising it’s not over just yet?

4. Kim is determined to win Lydia back in Emmerdale spoilers

Kim is determined to save her friendship with Lydia. Her pigheaded refusal to admit defeat results in a tentative thawing in relations between the pair.

Is their friendship back on track?

5. Mack and Charity struggle with Harry’s death

DS Jones tells Mack and Charity that Harry’s death has been ruled as accidental.

Mack is relieved to hear the news. However, in spite of hiding it well, Charity is struggling under pressure.

Can Charity hold it together?

6. Jai gives Suni a shock

Suni feels hopeful when Jai mentions the prospect of them moving past their differences.

However, his relief turns to shock when Jai says that the only option is to fire him from The Hide.

More Emmerdale spoilers

7. Pollard opens up to Rodney

Pollard admits his fears about his Parkinson’s diagnosis and symptoms to Rodney.

How will Rodney react this time?

