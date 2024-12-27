Emmerdale spoilers: First look as desperate Marlon searches for missing April

In Emmerdale spoilers for the New Year, Marlon and Rhona fail to see eye to eye as April’s family try to put out an appeal to find her.

Elsewhere, Jacob apologises to Sarah and spends the night with her.

All this and more in Emmerdale spoilers.

1. Tensions high as Marlon fears for missing April

With Rhona and Marlon not getting on, Mary tries to get them to makeup with each other. She starts to think that Laurel may be a reason for their tension.

Mary decides to intervene and has words with Laurel in the pub, making Marlon furious. Later on, desperate to find April, Marlon sits down to film an appeal video. The video the goes viral but Mary notices some horrible hate comments and tries to hide them.

Marlon eventually considers deleting the video but ultimately keeps it out there. Rhona stands by Marlon and unites with him over April’s disappearance, even though there’s obvious conflict between them. Will April be found?

Emmerdale spoilers 2. Jacob and Sarah try again

Jacob’s stressed and upsets Sarah when his medical student friends realise that she was the drunk girl in A&E the other day.

Jacob feels guilty and apologises to Sarah, trying again with her and spending the night with her. But, is love on the horizon?

Read more: Who’s leaving Emmerdale in 2024?

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights on ITV at 7.30pm.

Classic Emmerdale usually airs every weekday on ITV3 at 6am and 6.30am, plus 1.40pm and 2.10pm.

Visit our Facebook page @emmerdaleinsider for all the latest Emmerdale news, gossip and spoilers and let us know what you think! Or find us on Twitter @emmerdaleinside