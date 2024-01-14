Emmerdale spoilers: Ella arrives in the village with a bang

Emmerdale spoilers have revealed Ella – played by former Coronation Street star Paula Lane – arriving in the village with a bang!

Ella lands right in the middle of some tension between Paddy and Mandy. Is she a troublemaker or is she just in the wrong place at the wrong time?

Find out more in Emmerdale spoilers, below.

Mandy stands up for Ella at the vets’ social (Credit: ITV)

Making an entrance!

Mandy and Paddy head off to a vets’ social do, with Mandy in a FABULOUS outfit inspired by Liz Hurley’s famous safety pin dress.

But things take a downwards turn, when the loudmouthed managing director, Jules, teases Mandy about her dress.

Of course, Paddy stands up to him and tells him where to go, right?

Erm. WRONG!

Instead, Paddy sucks up to the boss, and Mandy’s blood boils as her fella refuses to introduce her as his girlfriend.

Ella and Mandy stand up for one another (Credit: ITV)

Making amends

But later Paddy explains that he’s really insecure around Jules, and this whole thing is much more about him than it is about Mandy.

Mandy’s hurt and upset, but realising how much Paddy is struggling she agrees to support him.

And she’s all about the good turns because she later clocks Jules tearing a strip off his PA, Ella. Feeling sorry for Ella, Mandy stands up for her.

Ella pours a drink over Jules! (Credit: ITV)

Making a splash!

When Jules makes some more disparaging comments about Mandy, it’s Ella’s turn to stand up for her new buddy.

She pours a drink over her boss!

When Paddy returns to the group and sees the chaos that’s unfolding, he immediately blames Mandy for the mess.

Mandy’s upset to be blamed – can she forgive Paddy’s behaviour?

New friends Mandy and Ella meet up the next day (Credit: ITV)

Making friends

The next day, a now jobless Ella is in the village when she meets Manpreet in the Hide.

They have a chat and suddenly Ella’s got a new job opportunity – as the receptionist at the surgery!

Will she be welcomed into the village?

Ella's got a chance of a new job with Manpreet (Credit: ITV)

