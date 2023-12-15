Emmerdale spoilers for New Year as the teens go joyriding with Cathy out of control behind the wheel

Emmerdale spoilers for Christmas and New Year have revealed the village’s teens making some very bad decisions when they go joyriding in Brenda’s car.

But will their ill-advised adventure end in tragedy?

Read on to find out the whole story in Emmerdale spoilers.

The teens want to go to a party in Hotten but they can’t get there (Credit: ITV)

Bad choices!

As the new year beckons, Emmerdale’s teens are desperate to go to a party in Hotten. But with their parents all tied up organising the party at the B&B it’s proving tricky for them to get there.

Not willing to give up, Angelica, Heath and Cathy come up a plan. A pretty foolish one!

The teens aren’t giving up on the party (Credit: ITV)

Party on in Emmerdale spoilers!

With the adults occupied at the B&B party, Cathy, Angelica and Heath take Wendy’s car out for a spin.

Uh-oh.

Nicola, in the meantime, is on the hunt for the kids because she wants them to help serve drinks at the B&B. The teens are nowhere to be found so Nicola sends Jimmy off to look for them.

In the car, speeding away from the village, Angelica and Heath are flirting and they encourage Cathy to speed up.

Will the twins regret their decision? (Credit: ITV)

Tragedy?

Jimmy hasn’t managed to track down the kids, and Bob’s realised Wendy’s car is missing so back in the village, the penny is beginning to drop for the worried parents.

Bob manages to get the truth out of April and jumps in his own car to chase his troublesome twins.

Nicola isn’t impressed to be interrupted at the party but when she hears what Angelica’s up to, she’s fuming – and frantic with worry.

Meanwhile, out on the road, Heath’s getting impatient with the speed Cathy’s driving at. She puts her foot down and even a near miss with another car doesn’t stop her.

Is this evening going to end in tragedy?

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour episode on Thursdays.

